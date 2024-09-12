JPD Introduces Fountain of Youth Quantum Jewelry Collection

The Bangle and Scroll from the JPD Fountain of Youth Quantum Jewelry Collection

Exclusive Pre-Launch Offer: $100 Discount for Orders Before October 5th, 2024

September 12, 2024 – The launch of the highly anticipated JPD Fountain of Youth Quantum Jewelry Collection begins with a prelaunch today offering customers a $100 discount on all items in the collection until October 5th, 2024.

The JPD Fountain of Youth Jewelry is a fusion of timeless design and advanced bio-energetic technology. Each piece in the JPD collection is designed to resonate with the body's natural energy fields, creating a holistic approach to health, performance, and beauty. This stunning new line of fine jewelry is available in 18K yellow gold, enamel, and sterling silver, offering both style and wellness benefits.

The Dupont Family Tradition of Excellence

Continuing the Dupont family's tradition of unparalleled quality, Jean Pierre Dupont (JPD) has created a collection that stands out in both design and purpose. This jewelry is produced by the same manufacturers as the prestigious Tiffany line, ensuring the highest level of craftsmanship. After production, each piece is enhanced with a sophisticated bioresonance device, infusing it with a subtle energy designed to harmonize and rejuvenate the body.

This exclusive collection includes:

JPD Fountain of Youth Quantum Bangle : A sophisticated bangle infused with bioresonance technology designed to bring balance and harmony to every cell in the body, encouraging anti-aging and energy enhancement.

: A sophisticated bangle infused with bioresonance technology designed to bring balance and harmony to every cell in the body, encouraging anti-aging and energy enhancement. JPD Scroll Necklace: An elegant scroll design available in 18K yellow gold with enamel or pure 18K yellow gold, featuring bio-energetic technology for wellness. The necklace comes with a delicate matching chain.

Both pieces reflect flawless craftsmanship, merging fashion with wellness by incorporating subtle vibrational energy designed to improve performance, energize the body, and restore overall balance. They come beautifully packaged in a Cartier-style jewelry gift box.

"I wear both pieces daily and am impressed with how they look and make me feel," admits Peggy Sealfon, BCHC. "As a board certified health coach, I've always worked with subtle energies and am a massive advocate of quantum approaches to health and wellness. I use many different breakthrough technologies and I find this jewelry to be an effective addition to quantum possibilities for everyday use. I feel a harmonizing energy and I love the quality. I highly and enthusiastically recommend these to friends and clients."

Experience the Fusion of Beauty and Wellness

Step into the future of luxury with the JPD Fountain of Youth Quantum Jewelry. Embrace a life where your jewelry doesn't just complement your look—it enhances your energy, supports your well-being, and helps you maintain a youthful vitality.

Exclusive Pre-Launch Offer Details:

Note to Editors: High-resolution images and interview opportunities are available upon request.