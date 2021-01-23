Monday, January 25, 2021

Ivanka Trump Future?

Fed Jobs

Where Do Lies Come From?



A Political Future for Ivanka Trump?



Dr. Louis Perron - Political Consultant







Donald Trump has left the White House and a new chapter in American politics begins. Some wonder if Ivanka Trump or any other of his children could run for office in the near future? Well, it depends on how the Trump brand will be seen in two respectively four years from now. Who knows what the political climate will be by that time, but at the moment, it seems unlikely to me that the brand can recover substantially. The events from the past monthly will likely leave a stain. In fact, I think that a scenario where we will learn more in the coming weeks and months about how chaotic and detached from reality the Trump White House has operated is more likely than a recovery of the brand.



Dr. Louis Perron



Steps to Help Jobseekers Land Federal Jobs in Biden Era



Kathryn Troutman - Federal Career Coach(r)











Potomac, MD | January 25, 2021. With our new President Joe Biden now inaugurated, he can turn to his announced priority for his first 100 days in office—responding to the Coronavirus pandemic. "With all the COVID-19 support, it's going to be a big year in federal hiring," notes leading federal jobs coach Kathryn Troutman. And her proven Ten Steps to a Federal Job® formula is ready to aid jobseekers applying for new COVID-19 jobs and others on USAJobs.gov.



Where Do "Lies" Come From?



Dr. Robert Reuschlein, Empire and Climate Expert







"In war, truth is the first casualty." Greek philosopher Aeschylus said. If war starts the lying, empire makes it much worse and can institutionalize lying. Just as military spending increases drive down manufacturing jobs and economic growth, it drives up crime and murder rates and general corruption. The corruption of empire hurts our health, mental health, and captures control of our politics. The general decay of empire is reversible if you can reverse the military budget (there is hope), hence empire decay is not inevitable, just all too likely. The Republican party is drunk with the power of military spending, locally and long term. Both parties fail to see the trade-off with manufacturing, although it is obvious in the jobs' statistics.



COVID-19 and Climate Change



Joyce L. Gioia, CMC, CSP -- The Herman Group







Right now, though Texas is not in lockdown, the Pandemic rages on. On the advice of my doctor, I am minimizing my local automobile travel. And I strongly suspect that I am not alone. Though the climate has benefitted greatly from the reduction in carbon emissions, climate change has not gone away. Based on an article from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, I will look at the relationship between the virus and the climate.



Climate and the Transmission of the Virus



There are many reasons to take action to improve our health and reduce risks for infectious disease emergence and spread; addressing climate change is one of them. Something I never thought about that the article addresses is that in response to the warming climate, animals of all sizes are moving towards the poles for comfort. As they migrate, they are encountering other animals they would not normally meet. Those chance meetings create opportunities for pathogens to jump to new hosts. As long as humans continue to eat the meat of these new hosts, the human beings are vulnerable to infection.



Joyce L. Gioia, CMC, CSP
Austin, TX



Austin, TX



A Gentleman for All Seasons – The First Gentleman



Michael J. Herman --Motivation Attitude Sales Extraordinary Everythhing In Life.







Today we inaugurated a new President and a new Vice President. A plethora o Firsts all around to satisfy any appetite for new beginnings. Among the most significant First for me is the the First Alumnus from Agoura High School and personal friend of mine to become our nation's 1st First Gentleman.



Douglas Emhoff, husband to now Vice President Kamala Harris, attended Agoura High School in Agoura CA. A then sleepy suburb of Los Angeles, Douglas was always an affable and bright personality. And more than tht, je was a personal friend of mine.



In all honesty, I was closer friends with his brother Andrew (Andy) Emhoff who was in my same class (1984) whereas Doug was 2 years our senior. Nonetheless, even as a teenager, Douglas was a kind and generous person who always had time and contribution for everyone.



Was he Class President? No.



Was he a football quarterback? No.



Who he was and remains is a conscious, driven, smart, and giving Gentleman worthy of the title.



And while I have not seen Doug in almost 40 years, I've kept tabs on him and his brother Andy through mutual pals as they have climbed their ways up through Society's Elite and now serve honorably on a world stage.



My hope is that some of Doug's grace and humility can sprinkle upon us. At least upon his fellow #AgouraHighSchoolAlumni.



Michael J. Herman is a Los Angeles-based Writer and Speaker and author of the forthcoming book Side Hustle With Muscle: Stop Putting Your Talents to The Side and Start Your Small Business.



