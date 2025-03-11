Speaker
It's a Book Fair with Colorado Authors at the Barnes & Noble Bookstores this Saturday and Sunday – Colorado Blvd. and Superior
It’s a Book Fair with Colorado Authors at the Barnes & Noble Bookstores this Saturday and Sunday – Colorado Blvd. and Superior
Tuesday, March 11, 2025


It’s a Book Fair with Colorado Authors at the Barnes & Noble Bookstores this Saturday and Sunday – Colorado Blvd. and Superior
 

For Immediate Release

Contact: Judith Briles

Judith@Briles.com

303-885-2207

It's a Book Fair with Colorado Authors at the  Barnes & Noble Bookstores this Saturday and Sunday – Colorado Blvd. and Superior- Boulder

 

Children's, Suspense, Action, and How-to Books Await You! 

DENVER, COLO, March 11, 2025. Ten award-winning and bestselling local authors will be gathering at the Barnes & Noble Book Fair on Saturday, March 15  at  the Glendale Barnes & Noble stores at 960 S Colorado Blvd to sign books in support of the Colorado Author's Hall of Fame from 10:00am to 5:00pm. On Sunday, March 16, they will be at the NEW Superior Barnes & Noble at from 10 am to 5 pm in the Superior Marketplace-550 Marshall Road.

Barnes & Noble is a contributor to the Aspiring Authors Scholarships and the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame.

The book singing event will feature many other local authors of all genres including children's books, inspiration, mystery, techno thrillers, young adult fantasy, historical fiction, horror and more.

For more information about the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame and the Aspiring Authors Scholarships, visit www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

###

Media Inquiries or Interviews, contact Judith Briles, President  of the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame at Judith@Briles.com or at 303-885-2207.
Judith Briles
Title: Chief Visionary Officer - CEO
Aurora, CO United States
Direct Phone: 303-885-2207
