Contact: Judith Briles



Judith@Briles.com



303-885-2207

It's a Book Fair with Colorado Authors at the Barnes & Noble Bookstores this Saturday and Sunday – Colorado Blvd. and Superior- Boulder

Children's, Suspense, Action, and How-to Books Await You!

DENVER, COLO, March 11, 2025. Ten award-winning and bestselling local authors will be gathering at the Barnes & Noble Book Fair on Saturday, March 15 at the Glendale Barnes & Noble stores at 960 S Colorado Blvd to sign books in support of the Colorado Author's Hall of Fame from 10:00am to 5:00pm. On Sunday, March 16, they will be at the NEW Superior Barnes & Noble at from 10 am to 5 pm in the Superior Marketplace-550 Marshall Road.

Barnes & Noble is a contributor to the Aspiring Authors Scholarships and the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame.

The book singing event will feature many other local authors of all genres including children's books, inspiration, mystery, techno thrillers, young adult fantasy, historical fiction, horror and more.

For more information about the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame and the Aspiring Authors Scholarships, visit www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

###