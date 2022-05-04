It's Professional Municipal Clerks Week

Yes! May 1 - May 7, 2022 is National Professional Municipal Clerks Week

Parts of the proclamation are below, but basically the muicipal clerks do an awesome job of taking care of things behind the scenes in your city. Keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis has shared her humor keynote "Finding the Funny in Change" with the International Institute of Municipal Clerks - IIMC, as well as many of the state chapters.

McInnis quips, "The clerks have a very stressful job, and they "get it" when it comes to using humor to break the tension and move forward through tough situations. I've enjoyed sharing my keynote Finding the Funny in Change" with thousands of city clerks throughout the country at their annual conferences."

McInnis will be keynoting at the Utah Municipal Clerks conference this fall, and she has spoken to many other municipal clerk chapters throughout the country from Florida to Colorado, and California.

From a recent municipal clerk client: "Jan was a wonderful kickoff to our conference! Not only did our attendees enjoy the laughs, she had a thoughtful take on the power of humor to create space for one another, acknowledge the absurdity of situations, and to help navigate change. She was a top-notch addition to our program!."

And now, here's an except of the Proclamation:

This Proclamation extends appreciation to all Municipal and Deputy Clerks for the services with which they provide their communities. Specifically, the Proclamation cites that the Clerk "serves as the professional link between the citizens, the local governing bodies and agencies of government at other levels."

The International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), a professional association of City, Town, Township, Village, Borough, Deputy and County Clerks, sponsors Municipal Clerks Week. IIMC has 14,700 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries.

IIMC President Sheri Pierce, MMC, and City Clerk for the City of Valdez, Alaska, urges Municipal and Deputy Clerks to highlight the importance of their roles and functions and the impact the Municipal Clerk's office has on the public.

"The functions of the Clerk necessitate a thorough knowledge of law procedure, administration and interpersonal relations." Pierce further challenges Clerks to fervently pursue continuing education opportunities and professional networking to "establish [their] proper role as a member of the municipal executive team.