It's Colorado Giving Time to Support Authors and Free Speech

December 9, 2024. Denver Colo. What do authors Jerry Jenkins, Kevin Anderson, Carol Fenster, Sandra Dallas, Clive Cussler, Louis L'Amour, and Dom Testa all have in common? They all are connected to Colorado and all have been inducted into the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame.

If you love authors ... and the words they share to inspire, answer questions, and solve problems ... the amazing storytelling revealed ... discover and support the Hall. During the fall, Colorado has special events to support them.

Join in to support these endeavors of the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame. The Hall of is asking all supporters of authors and books to support them during the week of December 10th with donations to the Hall, a 501c(3) organization, www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org.

In 2019, the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame was the first in the country that exclusively inducted published authors that are connected to Colorado in one of five ways to ensure that their legacies are not forgotten. The Inductions are held in odd-numbered years. To date, 50 author have been inducted during the September dates of the Gala.

Three years ago, the Aspiring Authors Scholarships were initiated where budding authors-to-be over the age of 20 submitted applications for scholarships. Five were granted that included cash and a one-year mentoring program valued at $15,000 each. Another five were granted this year.

Information about the Hall, past Inductions and events are located on the Hall's website: www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org. If you are in Colorado, come to the September 6, 2025, evening gala event.

