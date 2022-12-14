Speaker
It’s Bracelets for Crime of The Year as New Detective Series Wins Best Book Award
Granada Hills, CA
Wednesday, December 14, 2022


Dateline: Los Angeles

The Book Publicists of Southern California celebrates the annual Irwin Awards Wednesday Night recognizing the Best of The Best in Writing, Publishing, and Book Publicity. Michael J. Herman, Best Selling author of Anyone Can Do It: Everything You Need to Know About Face-To-Face Selling will receive honors for his breakout Noir Crime-Detective Series entitled A Noir Story: Stetson Taylor Private Eye.

"This gritty and hard boiled gumshoe fills a void in the marketplace where readers have been starved for stories that fascinate, titillate, and tantalize. This character-driven crime series goes where few have even attempted" declares Herman, who has authored 16 previous titles and published more than 7,400 articles.

This evening's celebration honors a total of 6 authors including: John J. Carroll, PsyD, Edward Lozzi, Olympia LePoint, Dr. Jeffrey Benton DC CTN, and the musical duo of Rick Rogers and Sharon Evans.

