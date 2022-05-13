Sunday, May 15, 2022

Is Therapy Confidential?

– Diabetes Cure?

– Hamburger History



Your Secrets Aren't Safe in Therapy and May Be Revealed



Dr. Patricia A. Farrell -- Psychologist







Therapy is a place where everything you reveal is always kept completely safe and secret, right? Wrong. Although therapists work under codes of ethics and the law, there are times, such as we saw in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard lawsuit trial, when telling all is permissible. Before you decide to tell all, perhaps a bit of a refresher would be helpful for you.



The first time you go to a psychotherapy session your therapist must tell you about the limits of confidentiality in psychotherapy. Everything will be kept confidential except under certain conditions where a therapist must break confidentiality or seek other assistance, and these include:



Detailed planning of future suicide attempts, Other concrete signs of suicidal intent, Planned violence towards others, Planned future child abuse, Current evidence of elder abuse, Formerly committed child abuse, Experiencing child abuse, Money laundering, terrorism, drug trafficking or potential future criminal actions



Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D.



Title: Licensed Psychologist



Group: Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D., LLC



Dateline: Tenafly, NJ United States



Cell Phone: 201-417-1827



drfarrell22@gmail.com



The True Story of the Origin of the Hamburger

– By Hamburger History Expert Chris Carosa







Award-winning academic researcher and journalist Christopher Carosa extensively researched newspaper article archives, scoured published literature, and carefully parsed through dead men's tales. How "exhaustive" was Carosa's research? Hamburger Dreams contains more than 300 footnotes (305, to be exact).



In Hamburger Dreams, Carosa traces the history of the hamburger back in time to crack this case of the true hamburger origin story. He submits his findings in the same meticulous way a DA might present a final summation to the jury, ever careful to weave facts together in the riveting tradition of all great story-tellers.



Rochester, NY Would like him to tell this story to your audience? Call Chris Carosa at (585) 733-4553 or email him at ccarosa@ChrisCarosa.com to arrange an interview.



Dr. Keith Brunt -- Translational Scientist



Human trials to cure diabetes via PKX-001-treated islet cell transplants.







Dr. Brunt is Medical Science Advisor to Protokinetix, Inc. Protokinetix (www.protokinetix.com, OTCQB: PKTX) has developed PKX-001, a revolutionary new peptide with large applications in cell therapy, ophthalmology, dermatology, inflammatory diseases and many others. PKX-001, when applied to cells, completely shuts down cell-level inflammation (the root cause of many diseases) and dramatically increases cell health, lifespan and functionality.



Media Contact; Grant Young



Email: grantyoung@shaw.ca



British Columbia, Canada



Cell Phone: 1-604-679-0121



ForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts, Raises the Bar with Expert Witnesses Who Uncover Nothing But the Truth







ForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts®, and a leader in providing experts, expert witnesses and consultants for legal, consulting, insurance, and other litigious matters, has raised the bar for uncovering the facts in complex litigious disputes and cases. ForensisGroup works with credentialed, vetted expert witnesses focused on uncovering the facts and providing unbiased expert opinions on complex legal disputes and cases.



"Current events demonstrate how falsehoods can easily spread and be twisted as facts. While people may have interpretations of situations, the facts provide the proper insight into the truth of a situation and the consequences that can occur. We have seen in case after case that by bringing in experts who understand backgrounds and industries, the complexities of circumstances and who have the skills to explain and articulate the facts properly, the truth will prevail," commented Mercy T. Steenwyk, President of ForensisGroup.



Over 100 million lawsuits are filed in U.S. state trial courts and roughly 40 million cases in federal trial courts each year. The stakes can be high both financially and emotionally, regardless of the type of case. It is critical that experts provide thoughtful insight based on their research, analysis, and understanding of the facts and the matter. "We have stepped up the process we use to evaluate our experts. We have drilled down into specialties to further identify areas of expertise within a specialty. And every client is assigned a case manager who works with our team to ensure that we provide the absolute best expert. No chance is taken to uncover the truth," Ms. Steenwyk continued.



"Testimony from ForensisGroup experts has helped keep lead out of drinking water. Oil out of oceans. Dangerous chemicals out of food. It has led to safer skyscrapers. More reliable power grids. And prevented intellectual property theft. And, these were not won by accident. These cases were won with experts providing the information, insight and facts that made a difference in the case. As our world becomes more complex and the stakes higher, having the right experts who can make a difference is critical. ForensisGroup is proud to help uncover the truth one case at a time," she concluded.



ForensisGroup recently released a new website that streamlines the search process, making it more efficient for clients to request an expert witness. And, in support of Intellectual Property attorneys and their work, ForensisGroup is a proud platinum sponsor at the upcoming LAIPLA (Los Angeles Intellectual Property Law Association) Spring Seminar from May 21 – 22, 2022, in Santa Barbara.



Media Contact: Kathleen McEntee



Group: Kathleen McEntee and Associates, Ltd.



Dateline: La Quinta, CA United States



Direct Phone: 312-501-1950



kmcentee@kmcenteeassoc.com



Social Media Security Tips



Timothy A. Dimoff -- High Risk Security Expert







Your life may depend on this. It is NOT just about fun and fame!



Always utilize the security and privacy tools available on each social network site.



Never go alone to have a first in-person meeting with anyone you have met through a social network site. Always take a friend along to the first meeting!



If you are going to meet someone in person you met through a social network always meet them in a public place such as a coffee shop, even if you have a friend with you. Never meet in a park, private room, or other secluded places. And always let someone else know where you are going and with whom you are meeting.



Anything you post on a social network is public information and it is there forever! If you would not put it on national TV news, do not post it on a social website.



Parents need to have a frank discussion with their children regarding the proper and safe use of social networks. The younger the child, the sooner and more often these discussions take place, the better it is!



Never provide details of your personal information such as your home address, full date of birth, social security number, or banking information. You may be setting yourself up for identity theft or worse—-physical harm!



Limit the information you post regarding details of your daily/weekly schedule. Putting this information out there may be an invitation to criminals who are looking for opportunities for stalking and other related harassment, physical attacks, and other crimes.



Remember that your personal profile and information, or any photos emailed or posted on your personal social network pages stay there forever. This information can and will affect your present and/or future professional employment as well as your personal and professional reputation.



If you are not completely comfortable with any information you are about to post on your social media pages or put into an email – DO NOT post it or send it!



Report suspicious behavior to the security division of the social network sites, and to other authorities such as local police departments, the federal trade commission, and the FBI.



Media Contact: Carol Saferin



Group: Mart Saferin & Associates, LLC



Dateline: Green Valley, AZ United States



Direct Phone: 440-669-6325



carol@martsaferin.com



