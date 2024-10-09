Is AI Art Really Art? Article on Substack, Medium Answers the Question

After discovering that many art galleries and artist associations won't accept AI art while some do, writer/film producer Gini Graham Scott, who had been creating AI art for 2 years began thinking about the question, "Is AI Art Really Art?" She learned that some artists creating AI art are making many thousands of dollars from their work and a growing number of online galleries are selling AI art, though only a handful of physical AI galleries exist, mainly in a few countries in Europe. Meanwhile, many thousands of AI artists are using programs like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, DALL-E, Leonardo, and Night Café, and she found a growing acceptance of her AI artwork as an exhibitor at several local festivals and galleries. Thus, gradually, it seems like acceptance is growing, much as has happened with every new art form and technology.

Thus, given the question about the legitimacy of AI art, she asked ChatGPT about the arguments pro and con. Is AI art really art? After getting AI's answers, she wrote an article for Substack and Medium. On balance, AI seemed to support the premise that AI could create real art, because of its creativity and originally, the significant human input, the use of AI as a tool like a paintbrush or camera, and the evolution of art forms, though critics had other reasons to disagree.



Scott was particularly interested to know these answers, since she has been incorporating AI in her work as a writer, film producer, and ghostwriter. She found it helpful as an additional tool for writing books, scripts, articles, and other copy, though she still has to edit and polish whatever AI writes. She even created and produced a film on the development of AI, AI Evolution, and wrote a book about many AI-related crimes in Scams in the Digital Age, published by American Leadership Books and soon to become a film.

You can read the full article on Medium at https://ginigrahamscott.medium.com/is-ai-art-really-art-8ef58315f86c or on Substack at https://gini.substack.com/p/is-ai-art-really-art

For more information and to schedule interviews, email or call:

Karen Andrews

Executive Assistant

Changemakers Publishing and Writing

San Ramon, CA 94583

(925) 804–6333

Changemakerspub@att.net

www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com

*********

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; The Big Con, I Was Scammed, Scams in the Digital Age, and Love and Sex in Prison, published by American Leadership Press; and Ask the AI Wizard, published by J. Michael Publishing.