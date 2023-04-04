|
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Introducing the Concierge Level for PR Firm Clients
A PR firm's clients can be categorized into three distinct classes:
- Clients needing comprehensive services for a short duration, like two weeks.
- Clients with one major annual event, followed by silence, often resetting with a new board chair.
- Clients with fully spent retainers, requiring additional support.
Combining all clients and the PR firm into one account presents several challenges:
- Clients from different industries become interlinked.
- There's only one press room, focused on the PR firm.
- Poor SEO performance due to ineffective topic and tag systems.
- Clients become aware of each other's reputation, whether positive or negative.
- The current system fails to optimize the taxonomy for participants, subscribers, and media contacts.
To address these issues, we introduce The Concierge Level, a solution offering PR firms better account management for their clients. This flexible approach allows PR firms to maintain long-term relationships with clients, even when inactive.
Two essential rules for Concierge Level accounts are:
- A designated person from the PR firm should be the only point of contact for ExpertClick support. (We can recommend several freelances you can hire who know system – they can provide full support from set-up, SEO and writing and sending news releases, and are quite affordable.)
- ExpertClick should not communicate directly with clients; the PR firm should be responsible for client servicing. This prevents unwanted contact even when clients and PR firms part ways or clients become temporarily inactive.