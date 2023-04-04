From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Introducing the Concierge Level for PR Firm Clients A PR firm's clients can be categorized into three distinct classes: Clients needing comprehensive services for a short duration, like two weeks. Clients with one major annual event, followed by silence, often resetting with a new board chair. Clients with fully spent retainers, requiring additional support. Combining all clients and the PR firm into one account presents several challenges: Clients from different industries become interlinked. There's only one press room, focused on the PR firm. Poor SEO performance due to ineffective topic and tag systems. Clients become aware of each other's reputation, whether positive or negative. The current system fails to optimize the taxonomy for participants, subscribers, and media contacts. To address these issues, we introduce The Concierge Level, a solution offering PR firms better account management for their clients. This flexible approach allows PR firms to maintain long-term relationships with clients, even when inactive. Two essential rules for Concierge Level accounts are: A designated person from the PR firm should be the only point of contact for ExpertClick support. (We can recommend several freelances you can hire who know system – they can provide full support from set-up, SEO and writing and sending news releases, and are quite affordable.) ExpertClick should not communicate directly with clients; the PR firm should be responsible for client servicing. This prevents unwanted contact even when clients and PR firms part ways or clients become temporarily inactive.

