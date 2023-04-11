Introducing The Keynote Fund - A Better Way to Access Top Public Service Speakers

Date: April 11, 2023

Are you still paying for speakers? Discover a better way to access top speakers for free 15-minute video presentations. The Keynote Fund, established by The International Platform Association® and The News Council®, aims to bring the power of oratory to important topics, harking back to the traveling tent shows of the Chautauqua series.

How does it work? Top speakers donate their time for a free video presentation to introduce themselves. If you find them a good fit, you can book them for in-person appearances or consulting services. To encourage audience attendance and engagement, each attendee can receive a $10 VIP travel card as a thank you for participating and demonstrating knowledge of the key points through a seven-question test.

One example of a participating speaker is James D. Feldman, an expert on senior and dating scams. In a concise 15-minute presentation, your audience will learn the seven key ways they can be scammed and complete a short test to ensure comprehension. By completing the online survey, they'll receive a $10 VIP Travel card with discounts and gifts from the VIP travel club.

The speakers involved are all Certified Speaking Professionals (CSP) from the National Speakers Association. They participate as a public service and to introduce their professional services such as speaking, consulting, coaching, and training. Many also have books available for purchase.

The International Platform Association uses a mix of sponsorship methods to finance The Keynote Fund, with the only responsibility for the event organizers being to gather an audience. Current campaign topics include addiction, heart attack, adoption, homelessness, credit awareness, families, crime, pets as therapy, diet, suicide, education, social media addiction, gambling addiction, menthol cigarettes, and internet dating scams.