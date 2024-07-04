InterviewClick.com Revolutionizes Journalist-Expert Interactions with Innovative Q&A Platform

Washington, D.C. — July 10, 2024 — InterviewClick.com, hailed as "dating service of PR" by PR WEEK, announces its launch as the latest addition to the ExpertClick.com and NewsClick.com family. This groundbreaking platform aims to transform how journalists connect with experts, enhancing information sharing and optimizing member search engine visibility.

Introduction to InterviewClick.com

InterviewClick.com introduces a pioneering journalist question system designed to facilitate seamless communication between journalists and experts. The platform integrates innovative features to maximize information dissemination and enhance search engine optimization for its members.

Key Features of InterviewClick.com

The platform operates on a unique system where:

After sending a question the system shows relevant experts and news releases.

Then questions posed by journalists are emailed directly to experts.

Questions and answers are posted visibly, promoting transparency and enhancing SEO.

Each Q&A session is archived in the expert's press room, ensuring continual exposure and search engine indexing.

And there is a personal touch, Mr. Davis the editor reviews questions and often personally sends them to most relevant expert.

"InterviewClick.com serves as a virtual 'Partyline' where the dialogue between experts and journalists becomes public, leveraging the SEO potential of question-answer data," remarked Mitchell P. Davis, Editor & Publisher of ExpertClick.com.

Empowering Experts and Journalists

Accredited journalists enjoy free membership, while bloggers and social media influencers undergo thorough vetting to also join free. Experts can join at the bronze level for free, establishing personalized press rooms with SEO optimization capabilities. Upgrading allows direct messaging privileges to journalists, further enhancing engagement opportunities.

Featured Experts & Interview Questions

New experts joining InterviewClick.com benefit from curated interview questions, generated using AI technology based on their profiles. This ensures relevant and compelling content for journalists seeking expert insights.

Join the Conversation

Experts are encouraged to register for free at InterviewClick.com to participate in shaping impactful stories and expanding their influence in their respective fields.

For more information and to join as expert, visit: https://www.expertclick.com/free/InterviewClick-Home-Page

To join as a journalist, visit: https://www.expertclick.com/Journalist/Registerjournalist.aspx

About InterviewClick.com

InterviewClick.com is a dynamic platform under the ExpertClick.com umbrella, dedicated to facilitating effective communication between journalists and experts. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and innovative features, InterviewClick.com empowers experts to amplify their voices and enables journalists to access credible sources effortlessly.

Contact: Mitchell P. Davis



Editor & Publisher, ExpertClick.com



Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com



202) 333-5000