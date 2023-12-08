Friday, December 8, 2023

Interview Click Unveils Revolutionary Journalist-to-Expert Question System

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a development for the world of journalism and public relations, Interview Click has launched a state-of-the-art system that connects journalists directly with industry experts. Described as the "Dating Service of PR," by PRWeek his platform promises to revolutionize how news stories are sourced and reported.

Founded by Mitchell P. Davis, a Georgetown University Bunn Award winner for Excellence in Journalism, Interview Click leverages the expertise and experience of Mr. Davis, who has been at the forefront of public relations since 1984. His initial venture, the Talk Show Guest Directory, laid the groundwork for what would become an invaluable resource for journalists worldwide the Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons.

Now in its 42nd annual edition, the Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons has become a staple in newsrooms, requested by tens of thousands of journalists seeking authoritative voices for their stories. This yearbook, available for free at www.ExpertBook.com, exemplifies Mr. Davis's commitment to bridging the gap between media and experts.

The platform, www.ExpertClick.com, hosts a comprehensive database of expert profiles and an extensive archive of news releases. This resource has been embraced enthusiastically by new media, earning accolades from prestigious outlets. The New York Times hailed it as "Dial-an-Expert," while The Associated Press praised it as "An Encyclopedia of Sources." PRWEEK aptly described it as "a dating service of PR," highlighting its role in seamlessly connecting journalists with relevant experts.

Furthermore, Mr. Davis's establishment of The News Council exemplifies his dedication to supporting non-profit groups. The Council leverages the power of his extensive networking system, aiding organizations in effectively communicating their messages and missions.

The introduction of Interview Click's journalist-to-expert question system marks a new chapter in media relations. By simplifying and streamlining the process of finding and interviewing authoritative sources, this innovation stands to significantly enhance the quality and accuracy of news reporting.

For more information on Interview Click and to explore the wealth of resources available, visit www.ExpertClick.com.

Contact Mr. Davis at 202-333-5000 Phone & Text

or Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com