Internationally-Known Writer Discovers How Difficult It Can Be to Prove You Really Are You After a Scam, and What to Do About It

Writer-film producer Gini Graham Scott thought she knew how to be cautious and avoid scams after writing three books and producing two documentaries about scams and how to avoid them. But she ended up losing my Facebook account and two big groups she created – "Scammed" featuring different scams in the news, and "The AI Revolution and Writers and Artists" featuring the latest developments in AI affecting writers and artists. She lost them due to a new Facebook scam in which a scammer adds their own email to the group and then takes it over when the original owner doesn't act quickly enough or doesn't provide the right information to get it back.

At least, she was able to restart the groups under new names: "Cons and Scams" and "The AI Revolution and Writing, Arts, and Business," though ironically, the first day, over two dozen scammers joined these accounts and immediately offered help in recovering money or Facebook accounts, though she quickly blocked them and deleted their posts.

Scott was initially inspired to create these groups, since she wrote three books about scams: The Big Con about a book-to-film scam I discovered, I Was Scammed, about several dozen scams to avoid; and Scam Story, about a scammer who tried to scam her by claiming to be a PayPal rep. These experiences turned into two just released films by Gravitas Ventures: "Conned: A True Story" and "Con Artists Unveiled." Then she began working with AI about a year ago, and she created over two dozen adult and children's books using AI, and I wrote and produced a film to be released next March: "The AI Revolution," also by Gravitas Ventures.

She describes how she got scammed and how others can avoid losing their own Facebook accounts and groups to a scammer in a Medium article: "Writer-Film Producer with Books and Films on Avoiding Scams Loses Group about Scams to Facebook Scammer – And How to Protect Your Own Group." (https://ginigrahamscott.medium.com/writer-film-producer-with-books-and-films-on-avoiding-scams-loses-group-about-scams-to-facebook-5e93bb05a3d0)

Plus now that she has restarted the two groups, you can join them to follow the latest about cons and scams or about how AI has been affecting writers, artists, and businesspeople. You can join her new Facebook groups: "Cons and Scams" at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1105005220467280 and "The AI Revolution and Writing, Art, and Business" at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1531504157622000). She and other members of the group are now regularly posting news about these topics from the print and online media, and once you join, you can participate in the discussion.

You can also learn more about Gini through her Changemakesr Publishing and Writing website at www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com.

Gini Graham Scott

Changemakers Publishing and Writing

San Ramon, CA 94583

(925) 804-6333

Changemakerspub@att.net

www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com