Internationally-Known Author and Filmmaker Applies the Dog Type Personality System to Politics and the Election

Can the Dog Type Personality System help to show how different candidates are responding in the election and how they might govern? I began thinking about this question a few weeks ago, based on applying the Dog Type Personality System, which I developed and which has been featured in a series of workshops and in the book What Type of Dog Are You? published by Waterside Productions. The system is based on four different dog types which have different leadership styles -- the Golden Retriever, the supportive-helper type; the German Shepherd, the dominant-aggressive type; the Pomeranian – the social, people-person; and the Border Collie – the detailed-oriented researcher type.

For example, both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are German Shepherd types, suggesting this will be an especially hard-fought race, between two tough, aggressive contenders. By contrast, Joe Biden is more of a Golden Retriever type, so his approach was more gentle and laid back, while he sought ways to help others as President. This is a personality system that can be applied to the vice-presidents and other candidates running for Senate and the House, as well as in state and local races. And anyone can use the system, since these popular dog personality types can be used to better understand oneself and others, have better relationships, and be more effective in business and work. It can help one in knowing how to better present ideas, make sales, and lead or work on projects, much like other personality systems, such as Myers-Briggs, color profiling, and the DISC system. But the dog personality type system features a fun, highly relatable way to think about different personality types and use the system in everyday life.

In thinking about how the system might apply to politics and the elections, I wrote a series of songs about this, including the White House Dog Race Song – For Anyone Running, which describes how the dog types apply to anyone running for office. You can listen to the song on YouTube at https://youtu.be/20atG4k_DxU.

More details about this system are described in What Type of Dog Are You by Gini Graham Scott, PhD from Waterside Productions. Besides conducting workshops on using the system, I have a documentary about different people using the dog type system which will be filmed with Dear Skyyler Productions, a film production team I have worked with on 18 films, 15 in distribution by major distributors. Most recently, I worked with the team on several documentaries based on books I wrote about scams, prisons, and the criminal justice system, published by American Leadership Books. These documentaries and books include: "Conned: A True Story" based on The Big Con" and "Con Artists Unveiled" turned into I Was Scammed. Both films are distributed by Gravitas Ventures., while the books are on Amazon and the films can be seen on Apple TV: Conned: A True Story - Apple TV and Con Artists Unveiled - Apple TV. Another film, "Women in Prison or With Partners in Prison" is being launched at the American Film Market in November in Las Vegas based on two published books from American Leadership Books: Women with Partners in Prison and Women in Prison: Getting Locked Up, Being a Mother or in a Minority Group, and Getting Out.

