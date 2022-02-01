Internationally Acclaimed Conductor Julien Benichou Takes the Helm at Washington Opera Society

From: Jan Du Plain - Du Plain Global Enterprises Washington , DC Tuesday, February 1, 2022



Julien Benichou Washington DC, February 1, 2022…The Washington Opera Society (WOS) announced the appointment of Julien Benichou as its General and Artistic Director effective February 1, 2022. Maestro Benichou currently is the WOS Artistic Director. He will assume his new leadership position as WOS founder Michael Reilly steps down as WOS Executive Director to take on new challenges within the company. Assistant Artistic Director Simon Charette will become the WOS General Manager.



Hailed by New York City Ballet orchestra concertmaster Kurt Nikkanen as "one of the most interesting and accomplished conductors of his generation," Maestro Benichou has accumulated years of valuable experience as Music Director of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, and the Southern Maryland Youth Symphony Orchestra. He is a sought-after guest conductor in the U.S. as well as internationally with repeated invitations from the Orquestra Sinfonica do Parana in Brazil, Russian State Symphonies in both St. Petersburg and Siberia, the Free State Symphony in South Africa and the Monte Carlo Opera in Monaco.



WOS President Alexandra N. Sényi says, "We are delighted that Julien has agreed to accept this important position. He combines charisma and a commitment to excellence. With both his technical skills and his ability to captivate the audience, the WOS is looking forward to many exciting seasons!" Michael Reilly confides, "Knowing that my friend Julien would be taking over the leadership of the WOS made my decision to step down much easier. He is extraordinarily talented and has my full support. I can't think of anyone who would be better suited to fill that position!"



Mr. Benichou says, "I am honored and humbled by the WOS Board's decision and grateful to my colleague Michael Reilly for the incredible work he has accomplished in setting the foundations of the company. I am looking forward to the challenge of growing our outreach and audiences, as well as continuing the artistic adventure we have been on. I tremendously enjoy our multicultural, international Washington area patrons, and can't wait to bring them more productions of great opera with our tremendous casts!"



The Washington Opera Society, a 501 © (3) tax exempt non-profit organization, presents operatic productions, with orchestra, at embassies, ambassadorial residences and other intimate venues that provide its audience with an opportunity to enjoy its artists in a unique, approachable setting in the Washington, DC area. Its performances feature world renowned as well as emerging singers, orchestras and choruses and it presents both familiar and lesser-known works by great composers.



Board members include Honorary Board Chair, Indira Gumarova. Board members include: President Alexandra N. Sényi de Nagy-Unyom, Vice President Cary Pollak Treasurer Jiajun Ye, MBA, CPA Secretary Rafael A. Prieto Directors Barbara Bennett, Peter M. Crawford, Hon. Daniel L. Glaser and Doria Kaplan



For further information: Check www.washingtonoperasociety.org or send questions to washingtonoperasociety@gmail.com.



###



Press Contact: Jan Du Plain (202) 486-7004

