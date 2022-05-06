International Spring Market at The Ven

THE VEN AT EMBASSY ROW IN PARTNERSHIP WITH URBAN VILLAGE MARKETS PRESENTS INTERNATIONAL SPRING MARKET

In Conjunction with Passport DC

Saturday, May 7, 2022

May 6, 2022 -- Washington, D.C. The Ven at Embassy Row hotel in partnership with Urban Village Markets presents the first annual International Spring Market, a unique event featuring artisans and makers with arts & crafts from around the world as well as locally.

WHO: Hosted by The Ven and managed by Urban Village Markets, this open to the public event feature over 25 artists, makers & exhibitors showcasing their unique wares ranging from artwork, jewelry, fashion, home decoration and much more.

WHAT: The market will include exhibitors, internationally inspired cuisine and performances from diverse performers throughout the day. Food and drinks will be sold at the bar at Fred & Stilla, The Ven's lobby level restaurant.

WHERE: The Ven Embassy Row Hotel, located in the heart of DC near Dupont Circle, 2015 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036

WHEN: Saturday, May 7th, 2022 from 11am until 6pm

RSVP: http://theveninternationalspringmarket.eventbrite.com (RSVP requested but not required. Walk ins are welcome).

Media: Media interested in photos or interviews, please contact Jennifer Goodman at jgoodman@thevenembassyrow.com or 205-887-6531

About The Ven at Embassy Row

The Ven at Embassy Row is part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio and is in the heart of Dupont Circle at 2015 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington D.C. 20036. The recently renovated hotel features 231 vibrant rooms and suites in addition to over 1,300 square feet of meeting and private event space. Onsite dining options include the globally inspired full-service restaurant Fred & Stilla, in addition to a 24-hour Chef's Pantry for grab & go shopping. The hotel also offers an in-house Art Gallery featuring a rotation of artists, a rooftop pool and sundeck with space for private events, 24-hour fitness center, a variety of meeting spaces and valet parking. Follow on Facebook at @TheVenEmbassyRow and on Instagram @thevenembassyrow. For more information, visit www.thevenembassyrow.com or email info@thevenembassyrow.com.

About Urban Village Markets

Urban Village Markets is a new platform that aims to create live unique experiences through creativity, artistry, ingenuity and talent to new marketplace design, offering turnkey management & full production services to cities, establishments, organizations, and entities. www.urbanvillagemarkets.com

####