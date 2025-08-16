Saturday, August 16, 2025

International Platform Association Announces 195th Annual Convention

Mayflower Hotel, Washington, D.C. — August 14, 2026 (VJ Day)

Washington, D.C. — The International Platform Association (IPA) is proud to announce its 195th Annual Convention, scheduled for August 14, 2026, at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. The date coincides with VJ Day and was chosen to honor President Franklin D. Roosevelt's signing of the Social Security Act in 1935.



The Mayflower Hotel holds a special place in IPA's history as a long-time favorite venue for the organization's gatherings. This year's convention continues that legacy with a mix of tradition, celebration, and innovation.

Event Highlights

• Speakers Ladder Contest – A signature IPA tradition, the Speakers Ladder is a round-robin competition showcasing emerging voices in the speaking profession.



• Networking & Collaboration – Opportunities for speakers, thought leaders, and platform professionals to connect with peers, mentors, and media representatives.





Press Contact

Mitchell P. Davis



Executive Director, International Platform Association



?? (202) 333-5000



?? ExecutiveDirector@InternationalPlatform.org





About the International Platform Association (IPA)

Founded in 1831, the IPA is one of the oldest associations in America, dedicated to advancing the art of public speaking, debate, and free expression. Its members have included presidents, statesmen, and some of the greatest orators of their time.





