Intelligent Partnerships Named to Team Developing US DOL National Center of Excellence for DEI in Workforce Design

Local, Woman-Owned, Latino-Owned Business Named to Team Developing U.S. Department of Labor National Center of Excellence for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Workforce Design.

Seattle, July 16, 2021 – Intelligent Partnerships, Inc. (IP), a small, woman-owned, Latino-owned strategic planning firm has been named to a national team led by Jobs For the Future (JFF) as part of the U.S. Department of Labor's effort to support employers' future workforce strategies.

This work is part of a $13 million cooperative agreement from the U.S. Department of Labor awarded to JFF, a national nonprofit that drives transformation in the American workforce and education systems.

"As we work to make the promise of apprenticeship accessible and open to more population groups, it's critical that we continue to not only expand access and representation, but also take steps to ensure greater equity in employment and wage outcomes," said Eric Seleznow, senior advisor at JFF's Center for Apprenticeship & Work-Based Learning. "We have an opportunity to design apprenticeship and work-based learning programs for every American community, especially those who have historically been excluded from such opportunities and those that felt the impact of the pandemic-driven economic crisis most acutely."

Julie Villao, President and COO of Intelligent Partnerships said, "We are happy to see our strategic inclusion models being recognized nationally and look forward to helping provide employers with the tools they need help them gain insights on how to reach further into the American talent pool to exceed their business goals." The effort is part of a broader U.S. DOL strategy to create National Resources for business as the economy recovers from the impacts of the pandemic.

"Helping to shape the way American business can recognize and reach untapped talent, naturally develop internal career pathways and generate technical capacity that helps them stay relevant while creating family transforming careers is at the heart of this effort," says Daniel Villao, CEO of IP. "The opportunity to join a national effort that will provide long-lasting value to the U.S. economy and drive innovation in workforce equity is an exciting validation of our work." Intelligent Partnerships is looking forward to working alongside JFF and a number of other employers, nonprofits, and education and training providers to identify and scale more equitable approaches to apprenticeship and workforce design. Learn more: JFF DOL Press Release

