|
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
|
Institute of Management Consultants USA Recognizes Volunteers
The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) announces its 2023 Annual Rewards and Recognition Awards to member volunteers. The 2023 Award recipients are:
- David Norman, CMC®-AF, FIMC, honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for exceptional contribution to the management consulting profession and to IMC
- Mark Haas, CMC®, FIMC (National Chair, Ethics Committee), National Distinguished Service Award
- Charles "Chuck" Roxin, CMC® (National Chair, CMC-Firm Sprint Team), National Certificate of Appreciation
- Richard "Rich" Cruz, CMC® (National Chair, CMC Committee), National Recognition of Achievement
- Rick Starkweather CMC® (Carolinas - Chapter), Chapter Distinguished Service Award
- Robert "Rob" Johnson, CMC® (Georgia Chapter), Chapter Distinguished Service Award
- Felix Nater (Carolinas Chapter), Chapter Leadership Award
- Wayne Krebs (Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter), Chapter Community Service Award
For details about each award, please visit the IMC USA National Awards and Chapter Awards webpages.
"Our volunteer leaders are the lifeblood of IMC USA," stated Julia Demkowski CMC®, Board Director and Immediate Past Chair of the association. "The dedication of so many successful management consultants has kept IMC USA thriving for over 50 years. We thank all our volunteers and especially the 2023 award winners for their exceptional contributions to driving our Certified Management Consultant® certification, our on-demand and live education programs and our membership services."
IMC USA honors members who contribute to the Institute, the profession of management consulting, and their communities. Award recipients contribute their time and expertise to programs, member services, certification, publicity, ethics, operations, conferences, public service, mentoring, education, governance, and international affiliations.
About the Institute of Management Consultants
Founded in 1968, IMC USA exists to promote “excellence and ethics in management consulting through certification, education, and professional resources.” IMC USA is the recognized certifying body in the U.S. for the Certified Management Consultant® – CMC® designation. The CMC® conforms to the international standards of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (CMC-global.org), of which IMC USA is a founding member. For more information about IMC USA membership, certification, Academy courses, and its annual Consult-Con conference for consultants, visit imcusa.org or contact IMC USA by phone at +18007934992.