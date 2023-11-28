Institute of Management Consultants USA Recognizes Volunteers

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) announces its 2023 Annual Rewards and Recognition Awards to member volunteers. The 2023 Award recipients are:

For details about each award, please visit the IMC USA National Awards and Chapter Awards webpages.

"Our volunteer leaders are the lifeblood of IMC USA," stated Julia Demkowski CMC®, Board Director and Immediate Past Chair of the association. "The dedication of so many successful management consultants has kept IMC USA thriving for over 50 years. We thank all our volunteers and especially the 2023 award winners for their exceptional contributions to driving our Certified Management Consultant® certification, our on-demand and live education programs and our membership services."

IMC USA honors members who contribute to the Institute, the profession of management consulting, and their communities. Award recipients contribute their time and expertise to programs, member services, certification, publicity, ethics, operations, conferences, public service, mentoring, education, governance, and international affiliations.