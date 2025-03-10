Ingomu’s Free Career Coaching for Federal Workers Gains Momentum

Just a week after launching its free career transition coaching program for laid-off federal workers and those in fear of layoffs, Ingomu has seen an overwhelming response—demonstrating the urgent need for career guidance, emotional resilience training, and financial planning among affected employees.

"As more federal workers reach out for support, it's clear that this initiative is making a positive difference," said Al Wynant, Co-Founder of Ingomu. "The need is greater than we imagined, and we're committed to scaling our efforts to help as many impacted individuals as possible navigate their next career steps."

Meet the Expert Coaches: Real Help from Seasoned Professionals

Through this virtual initiative, laid-off federal employees and those facing potential layoffs and uncertainty will receive free access to career transition coaching and personal development designed to help them re-enter the workforce and face the uncertainty of these times with more confidence.

Participants will receive guidance from a team of seasoned coaches, each bringing unique expertise to support laid-off federal workers and those who fear layoffs in rebuilding their careers:

Theresa Byrne, CPF, CPQC, CCht – A coach specializing in boundaries, communication, and inner power, Theresa has worked with over 45,000 clients and is an expert in helping individuals set positive boundaries for success. Her background includes running a crisis hotline, operating a martial arts and fitness center, and speaking on resilience, including her TED.com talk, The Dangers of Your Inner Bully. She helps job seekers regain confidence and clarity.

Mo Field – A globally recognized performance coach and leadership expert, Mo has worked with international teams in creative leadership, vision regeneration, and compassionate focus. Her expertise in unlocking creativity and adaptability helps job seekers present their best selves in interviews and networking opportunities.

Joyce Gioia, MBA, CMC, CSP, FIMC – A futurist and executive coach, Joyce specializes in preparing people for what comes next. She has spoken on seven continents, is regularly quoted in major media, and teaches leadership, human resources, and sales. Joyce's TEDx Talk also appears on TED.com. Her experience-driven approach helps laid-off workers develop skills to thrive in an evolving job market.

Tatiana LaBello – A certified life coach with a diverse 30-year career spanning hosting, modeling, acting, fitness, and beauty, Tatiana specializes in breaking down barriers and helping individuals gain clarity, build confidence, and take inspired action toward their goals. Her motivational approach supports job seekers in stepping into their full potential.

Jen Nash, AFC – A financial wellness professional, Jen helps individuals create realistic and lasting financial plans, especially during career transitions. Using her background in psychology, she guides participants through money management strategies to reduce stress and build financial confidence.

How to Join the Free Career Transition Program

This complimentary program is hosted weekly online starting Wednesday, March 26, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Federal employees affected by layoffs or job uncertainty can sign up for free coaching at ingomu.com/RiseAfterLayoff. The program will continue for a limited time to ensure those in need receive critical career and personal development support.

"Ingomu stands by those facing job loss, and we're honored to walk alongside them during this challenging time," Wynant said.