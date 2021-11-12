From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, November 14, 2021

Infrastructure -- Employment –Long Term Care



The Infrastructure Week Curse is Broken!







Curses often offer explanations for disappointments. The Billy Goat curse on the Chicago Cubs reportedly kept the team from winning a World Series for more than a century. Every actor is wary of the curse of Macbeth, which holds that the play is cursed and brings bad luck to those who perform it.



During the past few years, the term "Infrastructure Week" appeared to be cursed. Every time the White House planned an Infrastructure Week, it was overshadowed by more urgent events, according to Emily Cochrane and Eileen Sullivan of The New York Times. It was concerning because America's infrastructure isn't as sound as it once was. The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) has been issuing a Report Card on America's Infrastructure since 1998, and the best grade earned was a C in 1998.



Oklahoma City, OK



405-340-1717



greg@womackadvisers.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/263518



Rethinking Employment







Today, I went into my local branch of a major national bank. Not only was the manager gone, but my private banker was "no longer with the bank," and all the desks (except one) were empty. The teller who helped me was the branch manager from another branch who shared that he had "volunteered" to help. Failing the bank's ability to find personnel, it will close that branch. This failure to recruit staff is playing out in many types of service businesses from shortening hours to closing for whole days. The Great Resignation is a too-true reality in 2021.



Joyce L. Gioia, CMC, CSP



Cell: 336-210-3548



joyce@hermangroup.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/263442



Family First with Long-Term Care Planning







Now that twelve states are considering following the State of Washington with a punitive tax if state residents do not own a Long-Term Care Insurance policy, obtaining Long-Term Care Insurance coverage is getting the attention of more people nationwide.



Washington's tax is a payroll tax of 0.58 percent on 100% of earned income for anyone aged 18 and older in the state. The state says this will fund a 'long-term care benefit' for those who do not own a qualified Long-Term Care Insurance policy. However, the benefit is minuscule. It offers a maximum lifetime benefit of $36,500 in a state where the average cost of one year of in-home care is already $73,729 a year (based on a 44-hour week) according to the LTC NEWS Cost of Care Calculator Cost of Care Calculator - Choose Your State | LTC News).



Matt McCann



matt@mccannltc.net 630-487-2480



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/263099



