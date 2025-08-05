Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Headline: In the Directory Business, Free Listings Are Like What Vince Lombardi Said About a Tie Game: "Like Kissing Your Sister"

Washington, D.C. – August 5, 2025 – In the world of directories, free listings are often treated like consolation prizes. Or as legendary football coach Vince Lombardi once put it: "A tie is like kissing your sister." The same awkward dissatisfaction can apply when offering free memberships to a professional directory — they're often undervalued, underutilized, or ignored entirely.

But at ExpertClick.com, we're flipping the script. Instead of giving away free listings with no incentive, we're turning free into a value exchange — by paying qualified members through our Creator Fund. By incentivizing participation and rewarding content creators, we offer a win-win for professionals, PR firms, associations, and the public.

It's behavioral economics 101:

Choice A: You pay them

Choice B: It's free

Choice C: They pay you

Think about the classic chocolate test: when one chocolate costs 25 cents and another is free, most pick the free one. But what if you're offered chocolate and a quarter? That's our approach — reward meaningful contributions and eliminate the "free = worthless" mentality.

Why We Don't Just Offer Free for Everyone

One major reason is the potential cannibalization of paid memberships. As detailed in our internal white paper, "12 Compelling Reasons Not to Offer Free," offering free accounts to the wrong audience can erode value for paying members. That's why we've developed a selective, criteria-based system for free or "reverse pay" memberships — ensuring the right people get rewarded without undercutting those already invested in the platform.

Do You Qualify for ExpertClick?

ExpertClick is a trusted platform for experts, authors, consultants, and spokespersons to share their expertise with the media and public. Described by major outlets as:

"Dial-an-Expert" – The New York Times

"An Encyclopedia of Sources" – Associated Press

"A Hot Site!" – USA Today

To maintain high standards and trust, members must meet specific qualifications:

A track record of professional success

Recognition as an authority in their field

Ethical conduct and industry credibility

Value-added insights or services

Availability for media opportunities

A clear and concise message or mission

Strong online presence (website, social media, etc.)

Commitment to keeping profiles up to date

Special Categories for Free or Reverse-Pay Memberships

We've identified four categories that align with our mission, where free or reverse-paid memberships do not disrupt our revenue base:

1. Association Partnerships

Associations that partner with ExpertClick receive highly discounted organizational listings and exclusive member discounts (e.g., 15% off the $595 annual rate). Members can also earn via the Creator Fund.



Example: The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC) lists ExpertClick as an official member benefit.



?? View IMC's Affiliate Directory

2. Public Interest Groups

Nonprofits and advocacy organizations may qualify for free or discounted listings and earn creator status. To verify eligibility, we may review IRS 990 forms, Change.org or GoFundMe pages for fast-moving campaigns. These groups can have their content syndicated through The News Council.

3. Influencers

Social media influencers with established credibility can receive free membership and monetization opportunities. Requirements include:

Monetized presence on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram

A personal website and professional standing

LinkedIn profile with 100+ connections

Alignment with ExpertClick's mission and ethical standards

We'll confirm influencer status directly (even if introduced by a PR firm).

4. Publicly Traded Companies

Corporations listed on public stock exchanges may join ExpertClick for free to distribute press releases. Confirmation must come from a verified spokesperson using a company email. PR firms must confirm they are the agency of record.

Earn with the Creator Fund

Our Creator Fund rewards affiliates and contributors based on referrals and content performance. This includes:

Perpetual affiliate payouts

Discounted memberships for referrals

Revenue sharing for high-performing content

Tens of thousands of dollars have already been distributed to affiliates. To learn more, visit: www.ExpertClick.com/join



Or, if you're an influencer: www.ExpertTOK.com

How to Join

Professional Speakers, Consultants, Coaches, Trainers



?? Join with 15% off here: ExpertClick.com/join



Enter your association name in this format:



"15% off as a member of the Institute of Management Consultants."

Associations, Influencers, Nonprofits, Corporations



?? Apply for free (no credit card required) at: www.ExpertTOK.com

Contact:

Mitchell P. Davis



Founder & Editor, ExpertClick.com



?? Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com



?? (202) 333-5000 (rings direct)

This reimagined model for directory listings doesn't just break the mold — it pays people to build their credibility. Don't just list your name. Get found. Get paid. Get results.