Illinois Department on Aging Honors Author Charlene Wexler with Induction to Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame

The Illinois Department on Aging recently honored author Charlene Wexler of Richmond, IL, as a 2024 Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame inductee.

Mary Killough, acting director of the Illinois Department on Aging, inducted Wexler into the Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame and presented her with an award representing that induction on Feb. 21, 2025, in the Fox Lake, IL, office of State Representative Tom Weber (R-64th).

"I'm pleased to honor Charlene Wexler with induction into the Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame," Killough said at the presentation. "Since the Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame was created by the Illinois General Assembly in 1994 to honor Illinois residents ages 65 and older for their personal achievements, only about 150 people have been inducted, and we are pleased to have Char join them.

"The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame honors outstanding older adults who have made and continue to make significant contributions to their communities," Killough added.

"I'm honored to have this presentation and induction in my district office," Rep. Weber said.

Wexler was inducted in the arts, entertainment, and sports category and was chosen by a panel of judges who found her commitment towards arts, entertainment, and sports to be beyond compare and believed that she was the best nominee for this category, according to a statement from the Illinois Department on Aging.

Rep. Weber also introduced, and the Illinois General Assembly passed, House Resolution 141 on Feb. 19 congratulating Wexler on being inducted into the Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame "for her devotion to the art of writing."

At the induction, Rep. Weber read the full text of the resolution, which honored Wexler for her novels Lori, Farewell to South Shore, Murder Across the Ocean, and Murder on Skid Row, and her collections of short stories and essays Elephants in the Room and Milk and Oranges.

Rep. Weber noted that Wexler's writings also have appeared in North Shore Magazine and other periodicals, and that Wexler has earned several awards for her writing including a Global Book Award, Four Seasons Book Award, and Apex Awards.

Rep. Weber's resolution also noted Wexler's "illustrious and successful career as an author."

For the full text of the resolution, log on to https://legiscan.com/IL/text/HR0141/2025.

At the induction, Wexler was joined by her husband, Dr. Samuel Wexler and their son, Dr. Michael Wexler, both dentists; her sister, Bobbi Packer; two of her granddaughters, Lily and Sage; several other friends and colleagues; and Sharon Langlotz Johnson, Rep. Weber's legislative aide. Granddaughter Bella could not attend the event as she was attending classes at the University of Chicago.

"I'm extremely grateful to Mary Killough, acting director of the Illinois Department on Aging; Purnell Borders, the department's outreach coordinator; Rep. Weber; Sharon Langlotz Johnson; and my family and friends for making this a truly unique event," Wexler said. "My induction shows that writers should follow their dreams. You can do it, and it's never too late."

The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame also honors Illinois residents for noteworthy contributions in three other categories: community service, education, and labor. For more information, log on to https://ilaging.illinois.gov/resources/newspublicationsandreports/halloffame.html.

For more on Wexler and her books, log on to https://charlenewexler.com/biography-2/. For more on the Illinois Department on Aging, log on to https://ilaging.illinois.gov/. For more on Rep. Weber, log on to https://repweber.com/.