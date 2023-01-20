Humor in business tips on the Speaking & Communicating Podcast

Business Humorist and funny female motivational speaker Jan McInnis appeared on the Speaking and Communicating podcast to discuss writing humor in business.

McInnis talked about "finding the funny" in business and the rich source material you have at your disposal. She also discussed finding humor in average the day-to-day tasks.



Her humor tips included:



- how to deliver corporate comedy with a message



- how to prepare for a corporate comedy gig



- how different audiences respond to different humor



- how to joke around serious / sensitive topics



- how to avoid overdone topics



- how to play with idioms and self-deprecating humor



- how leaders with humor are perceived



- how to incorporate cultural differences



- how to find humor in being a nerd

"People are sometimes hesitant to use humor in business because they'll bomb or come across as unprofessional," quips McInnis, "but just remember, you're not trying to be a comedian." She urges people to take the pressure off themselves, because in business most colleagues aren't going to get mad at you, but rather people are just happy that you're trying to lighten the situation. They don't get mad if you aren't the next Jerry Seinfeld.

McInnis notes the value of humor in business includes everything from making instant connections to diffusing tension and getting people to actually WANT to listen to you! And it's not just for sales people, she notes. She says that whether you're in the C-suite or the Cubicle-Suite, you can and should use humor at work.

Roberta Ndlela is the host of the Speaking & Communicating Podcast. It's a weekly podcast for sharing valuable tips and expertise on how to improve communication skills, both personally and professionally. Soft skills in the workplace are becoming more crucial. They almost rank as high (if not more) than technical skills. Developing and mastering them has proven to also improve the quality of personal relationships.

About Jan

Jan McInnis is a noted comedian, keynote speaker, author, and Master of Ceremonies. She has worked with thousands of associations, corporations, and businesses across North America. She was featured in the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and The Washington Post, and is the author of two books, namely "Convention Comedian- Stories and Wisdom from Two Decades of Chicken Dinners and Comedy Clubs" and "Finding the Funny Fast- How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers, and Crowds." McInnis is also an accomplished comedy writer who has written for many people, places, and events including the Tonight Show monologue with Jay Leno.