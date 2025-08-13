Humor Helps Safety Messages Stick During OSHA Safe + Sound Week

Quote from an attendee who "got it" about humor and safety

This week marks OSHA's Safe + Sound Week, a national initiative that celebrates the successes of workplace safety and health programs while offering ideas to keep America's workers safe. The focus is clear: safety is serious business. But keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis knows there's one tool many safety professionals overlook—humor.

McInnis, who has presented to numerous safety organizations across the country, blends clean comedy with practical strategies in her keynote, Finding the Funny in Change. She believes that when people enjoy the message, they're far more likely to listen to it, remember it—and apply it.

One attendee at the Pennsylvania Governor's Occupational Safety & Health Conference put it best:

"I have to be honest, when I heard there was a comedian, I thought, 'What does that have to do with safety?' She was great!"

So, how exactly does humor fit into safety training? According to McInnis, it's not about making fun of safety or trivializing serious topics—it's about making the message memorable. "We're bombarded daily with information, and safety reminders often get lost in the noise," she explains. "If you can deliver that message in a way that's unexpected and engaging, you stand a much better chance of getting people to listen—and remember."

From toolbox talks to large-scale safety conferences, McInnis's approach offers safety professionals a fresh way to tackle an old challenge: keeping workers' attention. Humor works because it breaks down resistance, connects people, and makes even technical material easier to digest.

During Safe + Sound Week, organizations are encouraged to explore new methods to communicate safety. For some, that might mean charts, statistics, or demonstrations. For others, it could mean inviting someone like McInnis to reframe the message so it sticks long after the event ends.

"Safety is about preventing accidents before they happen," McInnis says. "If humor helps people pay attention just long enough to remember the rules that save a life, then it's not just entertainment—it's a tool for change."

