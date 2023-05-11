Humor Article - Doing Nothing to Win

Jan McInnis, a renowned funny motivational speaker, has announced the release of her latest humor article, titled "Doing Nothing to Win. Her humor articles are published three times per year, and they features short, fun stories along with a tip on improving your life. These articles provide readers with a fresh and engaging take on self-improvement.

With over two decades of experience as a comedian and keynote speaker, Jan McInnis understands the power of humor in connecting with people and motivating them to reach their goals. Her latest article, which showcases her signature wit and humor, is sure to resonate with readers looking for a lighthearted yet effective approach to personal development.

"I love sharing stories from my past, and the lessons I learned. Luckily, I have a great memory quips McInnis. "My humor article is designed to inspire and entertain, while also providing practical tips that readers can implement in their daily lives."

An excerpt of her article is below. You can also connect with her on her Facebook Business page (here) https://www.facebook.com/ComedianJanMcInnis/ for weekly funny and inspirational stories from her life as she moved from "day" job to comedian, and now funny motivational keynote speaker.

Doing Nothing to Win (excerpt)

It was being hailed as the "fight of the decade," and seeing as I was in my second decade (I was 12), I didn't want to miss it! Greg, the school bully, was short, stocky, and angry. To me, it seemed like he had huge muscles for a kid. Stephan was as opposite as you could get: nerdy, three times taller than Greg, thinner than a sheet of paper, and incredibly uncoordinated. You could usually see Stephan tripping down the crowded hallways wearing brown corduroy pants with the belt looped a couple times around his waist.

About Jan McInnis:

Jan McInnis is a keynote speaker, comedian, comedy writer, and author. She has written for Jay Leno's Tonight Show monologue as well as many other people, places and groups – radio, TV, syndicated cartoon strips, guests on the Jerry Springer show (her parents are proud). For 20+ years she's traveled the country as a keynote speaker and comedian sharing her unique and practical tips on how to use humor in business (yes it's a business skill!). She's been featured in the Huffington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post for her clean humor, and she's the author of 2 books: Finding the Funny Fast – How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers and Crowds," and "Convention Comedian: Stories and Wisdom From Two Decades of Chicken Dinners and Comedy Clubs."

