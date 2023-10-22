How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You're a Million Short - at Santa Monica Playhouse

The Santa Monica Playhouse Binge Fringe Festival of Free Theatre 2023 presents Marilyn Anderson's one-woman show "How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You're a Million Short" on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM Pacific Coast Time.

In her breezy, humorous style, comedienne and bestselling author Marilyn Anderson provides tons of money-saving tips on how to save thousands of dollars on entertainment & travel, shopping & fashion, health & beauty, home décor and more.

Marilyn's book, How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You're a Million Short, was featured in Forbes and USA Weekly and was awarded Best Book on Saving Money & Living Well of the Year. Now she is providing tons of information and lots of laughs in her show, based on the book.

VOTED BFF AUDIENCE FAVORITE 5 years in a row.

Audience members will learn:

-- How to Go Into Your Closets and Come Out With Cash

-- How to Go to Harvard and Yale for Free

-- How to Get Hair Styling at Upscale Salons for Free

-- How to Go to Gala Events and Live Theatre for Free

-- How to Spend Six Nights at a 4-Star Resort in Spain... FOR FREE

Plus, tons of other fabulous tips on deals & steals available to all.

There will be a post-show dessert & wine reception, sponsored by Uppers Cafe and Bakery in Santa Monica and The Wine Blending Lab in Los Angeles. Personalized books will be available signed by the author.

Tickets are FREE but must be reserved. There will also be a live-stream of the event available. Visit the Santa Monica Playhouse website for additional information on the Binge Fringe Festival (BFF).

BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of Free Theatre is presented through generous grants from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, and Playhouse PALS.