How to Fire Your Flakey Friends - Free Seminar
From:
Michael Levine Michael Levine
Manhattan Beach, CA
Monday, October 14, 2024

 

Don't miss this FREE opportunity to gain wisdom from one of the world's wisest consultants.

TOPIC: HOW TO FIRE YOUR FLAKEY FRIENDS

Listen, learn, and engage with people from all over the world in this FREE seminar. Here is a Short Introduction Video: https://youtu.be/oEOS-7QhWz0

DATE: Wednesday, October 16th

TIME: 9:00 AM (Pacific Time)

R.S.V.P. by OCT. 15th:  AmandaK@BoundlessMediaUSA.com

 

 

About Michael Levine
Michael Levine is one of America's leading media experts, a best-selling author, and the founder of Boundless Media USA, one of the country's most prominent PR firms. He has represented 58 Academy Award winners, 36 Grammy Award winners, and 61 New York Times best-sellers. Levine is known for his incisive commentary on media and politics, offering fresh insights into some of the most pressing issues of our time. ------ www.BoundlessMediaUSA.com Wikipedia page

To speak with Mr. Levine, contact: AprilL@BoundlessMediaUSA.com
Name: Michael Levine
Group: Boundless Media
Dateline: Manhattan Beach, CA United States
Direct Phone: 424-431-1973
