How to Connect with Every Audience Member When You Speak

When asked, "What is the number one secret of great presentation?"

My reply was, "Although there is no one secret, if there were, it would be that your subject is of interest to your audience."

Your relationship with your audience is one of the most critical factors to determine the success of your presentation. When you master the art of connection it will set you apart whether you are addressing 5, 50, or 500 people. Knowing how to build that relationship from the beginning is one of the secrets to speaking with confidence and authority.

How Do You Make a Genuine Connection with Your Audience?

The two most important ways to connect with your audience are intellectually and emotionally. This is significant because logic makes people think, while emotion drives them to act.

Here's how to achieve both:

Intellectual Connection: This comes from the quality of your content and the clarity with which you present it. Use logical arguments, data, charts, statistics, and survey results to back up your case. This type of information appeals to the brain's rational part, helping your audience understand the value of your message.

Emotional Connection: Emotion is what makes your message stick. There are three essential methods to connect with your audience emotionally:

Tell Stories: People relate to stories. It makes your message feel real, personal, and engaging.

Use "You-Focused" Language: I often discuss the "I-You Ratio." In other words, your audience hears "you" far more positively than "I." Keep track of how many times you say "you" or "us" versus "I." It shifts the focus to them, where the magic happens.

Speak as an Audience Advocate: Tailor your content to reflect your audience's needs, concerns, and interests. They want to know how your message benefits them, so always look through their eyes. This approach is crucial when explaining a strategy, presenting data, or offering advice.

For example, an executive might say, "Our new strategy will increase shareholder value," but if the audience consists of employees who aren't shareholders, that message won't resonate. A more effective approach would be, "Our new strategy will increase revenue, which translates into more job security for you." Now, you're speaking directly to their concerns.

Avoid Boring and Predictable: In your next presentation, avoid beginning with "I am going to talk about..." or "What I would like to discuss is..." These phrases do nothing to grab attention or speak to your audience's needs. Instead, say something like: "Great news! You are about to discover ten proven techniques to make your presentations memorable."

You can transform your presentation by using audience-focused language. Here are a few examples to weave into your presentations:

In your experience... If I were to ask you... You can feel confident... When was the last time you...It might surprise you to know...Do you remember a time when...

Remember: Building a relationship with your audience isn't just about delivering information—it's about making them feel understood, valued, and connected to your message. With these techniques, you can transform your presentations from good to unforgettable.