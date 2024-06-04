How the casinos destroyed  a mans life

David Zarin was known as Mr. Z at Resorts Casino International in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 1978, when casino gambling began. He was a complex man; a consummate risk-taker, gregarious and exciting to be around, qualities that made him a successful entrepreneur. And eventually, a fearless, fixated and driven gambler. "Mr. Z" ultimately became, at that time, the largest gambler on a sustained basis anywhere in the world. This is his story. How it all came to pass, the compelling characters and relationships involved, and how the consequences of his actions impacted those he loved and cared about.
This is not your normal out-of-control gambling story. We see how Dave Zarin, a compassionate and politically astute businessman, recognized that bringing affordable housing to Atlantic City was critical to fueling its economic comeback and to improving the lives of its residents. This risk-taker, immersed in an environment seeped with temptation, was destined for disaster. This is the rare story that takes you behind the scenes of the casino, and how the casino's actions and decisions enabled Mr Z's gambling to reach unprecedented levels. This book also explores the failure of casino gambling as a model for the economic resurgence of Atlantic City.
Mr. Z was the author's dad. He loved and admired him, but his dad's love of risk turned his whole family upside down. Mr. Z's story is ultimately about his family and the many fascinating people who knew and admired him in all his complexity.
A MUST READ FOR ANYONE WHO HAS A FAMILY MEMBER WHO IS A GAMBLER OR A GAMBLER WHO NEEDS HELP
OR A GAMBLER WHO NEEDS HELP
THIS BOOK SURE TELLS THE TRUE STORY OF WHAT GAMBLING ADDICTION IS.
DAVID WAS A REAL CLASS MAN IN ALL HIS LIFE TILL THE
GAMBLING GOT INTO HIS LIFE
AND HOW A CASINO SUCKS A GAMBLER DRY
THEY KEEP GIVING HIM BIGGER AND BIGGER
CREDIT LINES TO KEEP HIM LOCKED AT THE GAMBLING TABLES
AND EVEN DO THINGS TO KEEP DAVID GAMBLING
THIS BOOK LETS YOU SEE WHAT GAMBLING ADDICTION DOES TO SOMEONE
THE STATES ARE RACKING IN $$$ FROM THE GAMBLING
AND HAVE A BLIND EYE TO WHAT THEY ARE DOING
EVERY ELECTED PERSON IN OFFICE IN AMERICA TODAY NEEDS TO READ THIS BOOK
THE SUSIDE RATE OF GAMBLERS IS HIGHER THEN ANY
OTHER ADDICTIONS AS ITS SO HIDDEN AND INVISIBLE
HOW MANY FAMILYS ARE TODAY DEALING WITH GAMBLING ADDICTION ?
AS A RECOVERING COMPULSIVE GAMBLER I SURE UNDERSTAND
HOW DAVID GOT HOOKED
IT MADE ME SICK TO READ THIS BOOK AND SEE WHAT THE CASINOS
DID TO A MANS LIFE
ARNOLD WEXLER MY LAST BET WAS 4/10/68
MY BOOK IS = ALL BETS ARE OFF
IF U MIGHT LIKE A COPY LET ME KNOW