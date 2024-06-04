How the casinos destroyed  a mans life

From: Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert Boynton Beach , FL Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Mr. Z by Don Zarin (BOOK) is a true story that takes you behind the scenes to show how a casino's actions enabled a compulsive gambler to get to levels never seen before. The book brings the reader into one of the craziest periods in gambling history. It reveals the back story to the beginning of casino gambling in Atlantic City, and the gambling scandal that ensued between David Zarin and Resorts Casino International. David Zarin was known as Mr. Z at Resorts Casino International in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 1978, when casino gambling began. He was a complex man; a consummate risk-taker, gregarious and exciting to be around, qualities that made him a successful entrepreneur. And eventually, a fearless, fixated and driven gambler. "Mr. Z" ultimately became, at that time, the largest gambler on a sustained basis anywhere in the world. This is his story. How it all came to pass, the compelling characters and relationships involved, and how the consequences of his actions impacted those he loved and cared about. This is not your normal out-of-control gambling story. We see how Dave Zarin, a compassionate and politically astute businessman, recognized that bringing affordable housing to Atlantic City was critical to fueling its economic comeback and to improving the lives of its residents. This risk-taker, immersed in an environment seeped with temptation, was destined for disaster. This is the rare story that takes you behind the scenes of the casino, and how the casino's actions and decisions enabled Mr Z's gambling to reach unprecedented levels. This book also explores the failure of casino gambling as a model for the economic resurgence of Atlantic City. Mr. Z was the author's dad. He loved and admired him, but his dad's love of risk turned his whole family upside down. Mr. Z's story is ultimately about his family and the many fascinating people who knew and admired him in all his complexity. The book illustrates what gambling addiction does to someone and their family. The suicide rate of gamblers is higher than any other addiction as it is so hidden and invisible. As a recovering compulsive gambler, Arnold Wexler's last bet was 4/10/68. Arnie and Sheila Wexler have provided extensive training on Compulsive, Problem and Underage Gambling, to more than 40,000 gaming employees (personnel and executives) and have written Responsible Gaming Programs for major gaming companies. In addition, they have worked with Gaming Boards and Regulators, presented educational workshops nationally and internationally and have provided expert witness testimony. Sheila Wexler is the Executive Director of the Compulsive Gambling Foundation


