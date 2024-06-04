Speaker
How the casinos destroyed  a mans life
From:
Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert
Boynton Beach, FL
Tuesday, June 4, 2024

 
Mr. Z by Don Zarin   (BOOK) is a true story that takes you behind the scenes to show how a casino's actions enabled a compulsive gambler to get to levels never seen before. The book brings the reader into one of the craziest periods in gambling history.  It reveals the back story to the beginning of casino gambling in Atlantic City, and the gambling scandal that ensued between David Zarin and Resorts Casino International.
 
David Zarin was known as Mr. Z at Resorts Casino International in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 1978, when casino gambling began.  He was a complex man; a consummate risk-taker, gregarious and exciting to be around, qualities that made him a successful entrepreneur. And eventually, a fearless, fixated and driven gambler.  "Mr. Z" ultimately became, at that time, the largest gambler on a sustained basis anywhere in the world.  This is his story. How it all came to pass, the compelling characters and relationships involved, and how the consequences of his actions impacted those he loved and cared about.
 
This is not your normal out-of-control gambling story. We see how Dave Zarin, a compassionate and politically astute businessman, recognized that bringing affordable housing to Atlantic City was critical to fueling its economic comeback and to improving the lives of its residents. This risk-taker, immersed in an environment seeped with temptation, was destined for disaster.  This is the rare story that takes you behind the scenes of the casino, and how the casino's actions and decisions enabled Mr Z's gambling to reach unprecedented levels.   This book also explores the failure of casino gambling as a model for the economic resurgence of Atlantic City.
 

 

Mr. Z was the author's dad.  He loved and admired him, but his dad's love of risk turned his whole family upside down.  Mr. Z's story is ultimately about his family and the many fascinating people who knew and admired him in all his complexity.

 

 A MUST READ FOR ANYONE WHO HAS A FAMILY MEMBER WHO IS A GAMBLER
  OR A GAMBLER WHO NEEDS HELP
 
THIS BOOK SURE TELLS THE TRUE STORY OF   WHAT GAMBLING ADDICTION IS.
 
DAVID WAS A REAL CLASS MAN  IN ALL HIS LIFE  TILL THE
GAMBLING GOT INTO  HIS LIFE 
 
AND HOW A CASINO SUCKS A GAMBLER DRY
 
THEY KEEP GIVING HIM BIGGER AND BIGGER 
CREDIT LINES TO KEEP HIM LOCKED   AT THE GAMBLING TABLES 
 
AND EVEN DO THINGS TO KEEP DAVID GAMBLING
 
THIS BOOK LETS YOU  SEE WHAT GAMBLING ADDICTION DOES TO SOMEONE
 
THE STATES ARE RACKING IN $$$  FROM THE GAMBLING 
 AND HAVE A BLIND EYE TO WHAT THEY ARE DOING 
 
EVERY ELECTED PERSON IN OFFICE IN AMERICA TODAY NEEDS TO READ THIS BOOK 
 
THE SUSIDE RATE OF GAMBLERS IS HIGHER THEN ANY
OTHER ADDICTIONS AS ITS SO HIDDEN AND INVISIBLE
 
 
HOW MANY FAMILYS ARE TODAY  DEALING WITH GAMBLING ADDICTION ?
 
AS A RECOVERING COMPULSIVE GAMBLER  I SURE UNDERSTAND
HOW DAVID GOT HOOKED
IT MADE ME SICK TO READ THIS BOOK AND SEE WHAT  THE CASINOS
DID TO A MANS LIFE
ARNOLD WEXLER   MY LAST BET WAS 4/10/68       
 
  MY BOOK IS   = ALL BETS ARE OFF 
 
Arnie and Sheila Wexler have provided extensive training on Compulsive, Problem and Underage Gambling, to more than 40,000 gaming employees (personnel and executives) and have written Responsible Gaming Programs for major gaming companies. In addition, they have worked with Gaming Boards and Regulators, presented educational workshops nationally and internationally and have provided expert witness testimony. Sheila Wexler is the Executive Director of the Compulsive Gambling Foundation

    
