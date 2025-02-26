Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > How rural communities are tackling a suicide and depression crisis among farmers
Text Movie
How rural communities are tackling a suicide and depression crisis among farmers
From:
Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian
Springfield, OR
Wednesday, February 26, 2025

 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

https://youtu.be/IeMg6OFYfU0

More than 50,000 Americans took their own lives in 2023, the nation's highest yearly rate of suicide on record. Farmers are 3.5 times more likely to die by suicide than the general population, according to the National Rural Health Association. Special correspondent Megan Thompson reports from Wisconsin on the burden farmers often deal with and what's being done to help them.

Read the Full Transcript: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/how-rural-communities-are-tackling-a-suicide-and-depression-crisis-among-farmers

#suicideprevention #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #depression #anxiety #mentalhealthmatters #suicide #suicideawarness  #SuicidePrevention #MentalHealthMatters #farmersuicide

 
Pickup Short URL to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Frank King
Group: The Mental Health Comedian, LLC
Dateline: Springfield, OR United States
Direct Phone: 858.405.5653
Main Phone: 8584055653
Cell Phone: 8584055653
Jump To Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Jump To Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian
Contact Click to Contact