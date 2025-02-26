Wednesday, February 26, 2025

https://youtu.be/IeMg6OFYfU0

More than 50,000 Americans took their own lives in 2023, the nation's highest yearly rate of suicide on record. Farmers are 3.5 times more likely to die by suicide than the general population, according to the National Rural Health Association. Special correspondent Megan Thompson reports from Wisconsin on the burden farmers often deal with and what's being done to help them.

Read the Full Transcript: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/how-rural-communities-are-tackling-a-suicide-and-depression-crisis-among-farmers