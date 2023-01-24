How To Overcome 7 Deadly Sins That All Business Owners Commit With Julia Demkowski

From: Julia S. Demkowski Fredericksburg , VA Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Join the Indie Books family of speakers and authors for a roundtable discussion of how to have more impact and influence. This week we are joined by Julia Demkowski to discuss "How To Overcome 7 Deadly Sins That All Business Owners Commit". Julia works with business owners who want to streamline their operations and accelerate true, business growth. As a speaker, she conducts presentations, including her bootcamp series, Fiscal Fitness that zeros in on how to increase cash flow and find hidden profits. In fact, her new book, 7 Deadly Sins All Business Owner's Commit reveals a fresh approach to systems, strategies and structure that will increase productivity and provide accountability for results. As a result of her work, people often share they are more focused on what matters, reduce stress, have more fun and make more money. For over 30 years she has guided companies with strategic planning, financial and business analysis, organizational policy and procedure development, and executive coaching.

