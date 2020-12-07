How To Lead By Example In A Crisis

Monday, December 7, 2020

When former Presidents George W. Bush, Clinton, and Obama announced last week they would receive their Covid-19 vaccinations on camera to help bolster public confidence in getting the shot, the three men provided business executives with a timely reminder about the importance of leading by example, according to crisis management expert and author Edward Segal.

In a story posted today on Forbes.com, Segal writes that "Just as it is important to have a crisis management plan in place before it is needed, you should have role models in mind for when your business faces an emergency, disaster, or scandal." He noted that what business leaders do, how they do it, and when they do it can help or hurt efforts to address any crisis situation.



Segal provides several examples including Twitter, Starbucks, and the National Basketball Association of how business executives at large and small companies and organizations have led by example during the pandemic and other crisis situations. The article is available at https://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/2020/12/07/how-to-lead-by-example-in-crisis-situations/?sh=3313902b13fa.



Segal is the author of the recently published book on crisis management — "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare For and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (Nicholas Brealey). It was named by Book Authority.com as the #1 best book to read on crisis management in 2020 and one of the best books of all time about the topic. Learn more about "Crisis Ahead" at PublicRelations.com.



He also hosts the "Crisis Ahead" podcast which features guests who discuss their experiences and observations about various crisis management situations and what others can learn from those situations. The podcast can be seen on YouTube at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCwx26phRVnXdnnaJt71cqZw, and heard on Apple. Google and other podcast sites including Podbean at https://thecrisisaheadpodcast.podbean.com/

