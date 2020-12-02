How Joe Biden Can Unify America Using Crisis Management Strategies and Tactics

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

There are several crisis management strategies and tactics that incoming president Joe Biden and his team can follow to help bring the nation together, according to crisis management expert and author Edward Segal.

In a new story for Forbes.com where he is a Leadership Strategy contributor, Segal said those strategies and tactics include:

Listening to what all sides have to say

Finding/creating common ground

Prioritizing what needs to be done

Demonstrating empathy

Communicating often

Telling the truth

Not casting blame

Following the advice of experts

Setting realistic deadlines

Taking swift and decisive action

"Biden faces a difficult but not impossible challenge. Fortuantely, he conducted the kind of positive presidential campaign that provides him with a head start in uniting a divided country," Segal observed.

"Because of their own experiences, many business executives might be able to sympathize with the challenges Biden will confront as president. For those who can't identify with the new president, how he goes about leading and unifying the country will provide important lessons for managing their own crisis situations," Segal said in the article.

The article is available at this link: http://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/2020/12/01/how-president-joe-biden-can-unite-the-country/

Segal is the author of the recently published book on crisis management — "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare For and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (Nicholas Brealey). It was named by Book Authority.com as the #1 best book to read on crisis management in 2020 and one of the best books of all time about the topic. Learn more about "Crisis Ahead" at PublicRelations.com.

Segal also hosts the "Crisis Ahead" podcast which features guests who discuss their experiences and observations about various crisis management situations and what others can learn from those situations. The podcast can be seen on YouTube at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCwx26phRVnXdnnaJt71cqZw, and heard on Apple. Google and other podcast sites including Podbean at https://thecrisisaheadpodcast.podbean.com/

