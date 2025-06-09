Speaker
How Companies Can Navigate Trump’s Shifting Tariff Policies
Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Washington, DC
Monday, June 9, 2025

 
In today's episode of the "Crisis Management Minute" podcast, learn how businesses can navigate President Donald Trump's constantly changing tariff policies. Listen to the show wherever podcasts are found, including Apple Podcasts at this link https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crisis-management-minute-with-edward-segal/id1667652492?i=1000712059289

The weekly "Crisis Management Minute" features advice and from Edward Segal, the country's leading crisis management expert.  He is the author of "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back for Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (John Murray Business) and the forthcoming "The Crisis Casebook: Lessons in Crisis Management from the World's Leading Brands," which will be published in September by John Murray Business. Segal is also a Leadership Strategies Senior Contributor for Forbes.com.

"Crisis Management Minute" was name one of the top 25 crisis management podcasts in 2024 and 2025 by FeedSpot. The show is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

