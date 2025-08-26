Is this the real Jan or a Fake Jan?

How Comedians Spot Fakes—And What It Teaches Business Leaders

Comedian and keynote speaker Jan McInnis shares how comedians identify stolen material—and how those same tricks can help professionals spot fakes in business and life.

Comedians have a knack for sniffing out imposters. On stage, they can quickly tell when someone is performing a stolen act. But this skill isn't just useful in comedy—it can help you identify fakes in business, leadership, and everyday relationships.

"Comedians notice the little giveaways that tell us if someone's act really belongs to them," says Jan McInnis, comedian and keynote speaker. "And those same clues apply when you're trying to figure out if someone in business—or even in your personal life—is the real deal."

Here are four comedy-stage secrets that translate directly into the real world:

Consistency Counts. A comedian who jumps randomly between set-up punch jokes, one-liners, stories, and physical gags probably isn't performing their own material. Most comics lean heavily into one style.



Real-World Translation: If someone's work doesn't have a consistent style or flow, chances are it's not authentically theirs. It Sounds Personal. True comics relive their stories on stage. If it feels real to them, it feels real to the audience.



Real-World Translation: If someone is just repeating information without emotion or connection, they may not own it. Spontaneity Reveals the Truth. A real comic can handle a heckler, a tray crashing, or an unexpected distraction and bounce right back into their set. Someone delivering a stolen script will have a hard time finding their place after the distraction has passed.



Real-World Translation: If a person can't handle tough questions or unexpected challenges without fumbling, they may be faking it. Depth Shows Ownership. Most comics explore a subject for several minutes, building layers of jokes. If you're joking about your dysfunction family, for example, then you probably have a lot of material on that since you lived it for many years. If someone only tosses out a quick line or two before moving on, they probably borrowed it.



Real-World Translation: If someone can't dive deep into a topic, they likely don't have real expertise in it.

"Comedy and business may seem worlds apart, but both require authenticity," McInnis says. "Whether you're watching a stand-up routine or evaluating a new colleague, the same rules apply: consistency, personal connection, spontaneity, and depth are what separate the real from the fake."

For more on Jan McInnis's keynotes and workshops on using humor to improve communication, leadership, and connection, visit www.TheWorkLady.com.