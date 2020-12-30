How Codes Of Conduct And Ethics Can Help Guard Against Crisis Situations

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Crisis management expert and author Edward Segal said today business leaders can help lessen the chance they will have a crisis caused by an employee or vendor by "establishing, promoting, and enforcing standards for the conduct and ethics their workers, members, and suppliers should follow."

In a new story for Forbes.com where he is a Leadership Strategy contributor, he writes "There can — and should — be consequences for failing to adhere to codes of ethics and conduct. Otherwise, the documents are nothing more than empty and meaningless gestures that do nothing to enhance an organization's reputation or help prevent, mitigate, or address a crisis." The story is available at this link: http://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/2021/12/29/codes-of-conduct-and-ethics-can-help-guard-against-and-address-crisis-situations

Segal is the former CEO of a REALTOR® association in California, where he was responsible for overseeing local enforcement of the National Association of REALTORS® code of ethics.

He is the author of the recently published book on crisis management — "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare For and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (Nicholas Brealey). It was named by Book Authority.com as the #1 best book to read on crisis management in 2020 and one of the best books of all time about the topic. Order a copy of and learn more about "Crisis Ahead" at https://publicrelations.com/order-book/.

Segal also hosts the "Crisis Ahead" podcast which features guests who discuss their experiences and observations about various crisis management situations and what others can learn from those situations. The podcast can be seen on YouTube at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCwx26phRVnXdnnaJt71cqZw , and heard on Apple. Google and other podcast sites including Podbean at https://thecrisisaheadpodcast.podbean.com/

