Greensboro, NC — August 15, 2025

How ChatGPT Helped Launch "Cheers Score" — The Free Beer Finder for America's Taverns

What happens when AI meets beer culture? For Mitchell P. Davis, founder of ExpertClick and longtime PR innovator, the answer was simple: a spark of inspiration that turned into www.CheersScore.com, a nationwide tavern rating system born from a late-night ChatGPT session.

Davis was experimenting with ChatGPT, feeding it a list of his domain names and asking for related ideas. The AI spotted thematic clusters — from media platforms to beer currency concepts — and suggested creative crossovers. Among its mash-up ideas was CheersScore.com, merging Davis' "Beer Note" collectible currency with influence scoring. Davis registered the domain on the spot.

"ChatGPT didn't just suggest a name," Davis said. "It helped connect two ideas I'd been working on for years — beer culture loyalty and data-driven ratings — and the result was a business concept that can help millions of beer lovers find not just great beer, but free beer"

Undercover Beer Inspectors & the Cheers Score

Through his non-profit BeerUSA.org, Davis has dispatched "CheerInspectors" — undercover evaluators visiting taverns, pubs, and beer halls nationwide. Their mission: collect authentic, unbiased data on beer quality, freshness, variety, service, and atmosphere.

These findings are compiled into the Cheers Score, a soon-to-be-public rating that will help beer lovers discover exceptional establishments. The site will launch later this year at www.CheersScore.com with searchable ratings, detailed reviews, and community tools.

The Beer Note — Free Beer with a Meal

In a unique twist, Cheers Score reviews will include whether a tavern accepts the Beer Note — a special voucher offering a free beer with the purchase of a meal.

Emergency Beer Note: Printable instantly at www.BeerBankNote.com

Official Serialized Beer Note: Available for collectors and authenticity seekers

"The Beer Note celebrates beer culture while giving patrons added value," said Davis, who serves as BeerUSA.org's Exchequer. "It's good for customers and great for taverns embracing community spirit"

Valuable for Brewers, Too

Professional brewers and brewery owners are also watching the Cheers Score closely. It provides real-world feedback on how their beers perform in live tavern settings, helping them fine-tune offerings and distribution strategies.

How to Get Involved

Beer lovers, tavern owners, and aspiring CheerInspectors can sign up now at www.CheersScore.com. The public ratings go live later this year.

