How And Why To Measure And Close Perception Gaps In The Workplace

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Large differences in how employers and employees view the job experiences of workers can lead to crisis situations at companies and government agencies.

In this episode of the "Crisis Management Minute" podcast, find out how to identify those perception gaps before it is too late. Listen to the show wherever podcasts are found, including Apple Podcasts at this link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crisis-management-minute-with-edward-segal/id1667652492

The weekly "Crisis Management Minute" features advice and commentary by Edward Segal, the country's leading crisis management expert. He is the author of "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back for Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (John Murray Business) and the forthcoming "The Crisis Casebook: Lessons in Crisis Management from the World's Leading Brands," which will be published in September by John Murray Business. Segal is also a Leadership Strategies Senior Contributor for Forbes.com.

"Crisis Management Minute" is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media. The show was rated by Feedspot as one of the top crisis management podcasts in 2025 and 2024.

###