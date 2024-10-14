How AI Got Started; Articles from New AI Book Written by AI

How has AI developed in the last year? How did it get started? Where is it going? A series of articles from a new book on AI by AI answers those questions, written by long-time book author and documentary film producer Gini Graham Scott, who has become an AI artist, too, with a series of AI books, videos, and exhibits. The first in the series of articles are posted on Substack at https://gini.substack.com/p/how-ai-got-started and on Medium at https://tinyurl.com/ee45nzeu.

In this first article, Scott notes that many people she met think AI got started at the end of 2022, when ChatGPT was first introduced in November that year, and when some AI art platforms – Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and DALL-E -- were made available to the general public. But actually, AI has had a long history, though people didn't call it that, such as its use in public surveillance systems or in digital assistants like SIRI. She even encountered some of the early work with AI as freshman at the University of Rochester as a freshman in 1959 and a student showed off a remotely operated robot with legs like a dog.

So to learn how AI developed, the latest developments, and where AI is going, Scott began asking ChatGPT40 to write the book. This first article traces AI's history since the 1940s and 1950s, featuring key milestones along the way to the beginning of the 2020s. Future articles will focus on the development of AI in the last five years. And all the details are written with AI, in response to leading questions and including some comments and conclusions by Scott. Future articles will feature excerpts from additional chapters as the book is written.

Scott decided to explore the history of AI, after embracing it in a big way for the last two years, since ChatGPT and various art platforms emerged for the general public. Besides incorporating AI as a starting point in some of her work as a writer, film producer, and ghostwriter, she created and produced a film on the development of AI, AI Evolution, and has written a series of books about how modern-day scammers are using AI in scams in The Big Con, I Was Scammed, and Scams in the Digital Age, published by American Leadership Books and turned into two films so far: Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled. The third film in the series based on Scams in the Digital Age will be filmed in February 2025.

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; The Big Con, I Was Scammed, Scams in the Digital Age, and Love and Sex in Prison, published by American Leadership Press; and Ask the AI Wizard, published by J. Michael Publishing.