Hot Guests: Fraud – Olympics – Sports Betting

Monday, November 1, 2021





Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D., J.D. -- Author of Fifty Books











The Big Con, published a month ago, has already gotten a half-dozen 5-star Amazon reviews, and it will become a documentary featuring interviews with 7 of the 10 victims who share their stories in the book. As the book describes, the victims paid thousands of dollars thinking the company was finding Hollywood producers and executives to produce a film based on their book. They even thought they would get a $80,000 to $180,000 advance, but it was all a scam to get them to pay more money for materials and marketing. Then, when they were out of money, the scammers were gone.



Karen Andrews



Executive Assistant to Gini Graham Scott



Changemakers Publishing and Writing



Lafayette, CA 94549 . (925) 385-0608



changemakers@pacbell.net



www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com



AroundTheRings.com (ATR) For more than 25 years Around the Rings has been "the most influential internet presence on the Olympics" (The Guardian). On-the-scene coverage of every bid and Games since 1992 means unparalleled access to decision-makers. Regular features include coronavirus pandemic and sport, host city preparations, sponsorship, doping, federations and Olympic committee news delivered via Internet, Email, Podcasts, Video Newscasts,Twitter, Facebook, special edition magazines and publications.



Sheila S. Hula, Publisher



Atlanta, GA



Phone: 404-874-1603



sheila@aroundtherings.com



https://www.expertclick.com/2835



Arnie Wexler – Compulsive Gambling Expert







Sheila and Arnie Wexler. Compulsive Gambling Addiction Experts, have the top selling book on gambling addiction and recovery. 'ALL BETS ARE OFF' Work with all aspects of compulsive gambling: Treatment,counseling, referrals, public awareness, education, treatment, court cases, colleges, employee assistance programs, judicial systems, legislators and gaming organizations. They have presented workshops and training seminars internationally. Wexler is the most quoted expert on compulsive gambling in America. They have authored many articles on compulsive gambling and sell a video tape on compulsive gambling. They have trained over 40,000 casino workers.



Arnie Wexler



Boynton beach, FL



United States



Cell Phone: 954-501-5270



aswexler@aol.com



