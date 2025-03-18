March 18, 2025



Honor Your Favorite Colorado Authors Before March 31

Denver, CO March 18, 2025 – There's no better time during the winter months here in Colorado, snuggled in the warmth of your own home, to read a good book. And everyone at the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame wants to give the Colorado community the opportunity to nominate their favorite Colorado connected Authors for the 2025 Induction. The induction ceremony will be held on September 6, 2025, at the DoubleTree Denver Tech Hotel in Greenwood Village, Colorado. March 31 is the last day for nominations to be made via the Hall's website.

Information about the induction, donations, events, board members and future inductees can all be found at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org .

The criteria for the nominations for the Hall of Fame are as follows:

The author was born in Colorado, currently live in Colorado, or created one of his or her published works in Colorado.

They write about Colorado or include a location or event in Colorado as part of their published work.

Made significant and enduring contributions to their fields of work.

Helped open new frontiers for writing styles, ideas and concepts.

Inspired others by the breadth of their writing and work.

Advanced the status of authors.

Up to 12 authors will be nominated for the 2025 Hall of Fame before nominations close at the end of March 2025. Inductees will be selected in June.

The previous Hall of Fame, held in September 2019, was the first of what founder Judith Briles hoped to be regular bi-annual Induction ceremonies. The first 22 Inductees came from all different walks of life, from local favorites Helen Thorpe, Sandra Dallas, and Jerry Jenkins to literary giants Stephen King and Clive Cussler, and smaller but influential authors Kris Tualla and Rex Burns.

Award-winning author of Doomsday Book and fellow inductee, Connie Willis, had this to say about how honored she was to be a part of this event. "How lucky I am to have been able to spend my life in the best place I can imagine - surrounded by books!"

The Hall strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. It wants to include authors who've made a major impact on others with their words to make sure their legacies never die.

