Holidays on the Comedy Road Podcast

Not spending the holidays with your family because you don't want to kill them with a virus is one thing, but missing family get-togethers because you're working on the road as a comedian is totally different. In her podcast episode this week, comedian and keynote speaker Jan McInnis talks about a couple of depressing, memorable times where she missed holidays with her family in order to do comedy.

"Spend the money if at all possible, otherwise you could end up on a Trailways bus on Easter weekend," quips McInnis.

McInnis's podcast is titled "Comedian Stories: Tales From the Road in Under 5 Minuites." It's produced every Thursday on Apple, Stitcher, Spotfiy, and wherever you listen to podcasts..