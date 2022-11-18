Holiday Season at The Ven Starts with Holiday Market on December 3, 2022

Washington, D.C. (November 18, 2022) – For the perfect holiday celebration in the heart of Dupont Circle, the Ven at Embassy Row hotel presents a unique winter repertoire of special events including a sophisticated holiday market, special event promotions for holiday celebrations and lively dining experiences curated by the team at the globally-inspired Fred & Stilla Bar and Restaurant, located within the hotel.

HOLIDAY MARKET

On Saturday, December 3rd from noon until 5pm, the Ven Embassy Row will be hosting its second annual holiday market, open to the general public. The Holiday Market was born from the desire to connect the community with an array of local small businesses and entrepreneurs in a contemporary indoor space. This year, the market is produced in conjunction with the Dupont Circle Holiday Pop-Up, a market in its sixth year with vendor locations on Connecticut Avenue, P Street, St. Thomas Church and the Dupont Underground in addition to The Ven. The seller lineup inside the hotel will feature almost one third of the total vendors for the Dupont Pop Up and The Ven's exhibitors will display distinctive items ranging from high-end artistic crafts and fine art to body products, candles, jewelry, apparel, books, custom cakes and pastries and more.

Confirmed vendors include: Orijin, Lillian Nathalie Cakes, Saathea, Lola and Pear Publishing, Rose Glow Tea Room, CARRA Hosiery, MAG Paraphernalia, Billet Doux Candles, Jbirds Kids, Manny Zeevi, Blue's Coffee and Tea, Boxology Art, Freckles and Closer, 3shadesChic, Anne Souder Designs, PeCandy, Poppyseed Clothing Company, Acacia Tree of Life, Luxe and Ash, Icon Line Designs and many more! Fred and Stilla Bar and Restaurant has created a specialty menu for the event to include mulled wine and spiced cider as well as soups, pastries and sweets to satisfy the appetites of shoppers as they check off everyone on their gift lists in comfort! Live music will be provided throughout the shopping day and children's activities will be available to keep the littles busy while the parents shop with face painting available for free during the first two shopping hours!

VEN HOLIDAY PARTIES

Book your Holiday Party With Us and Treat Yourself! Our unique spaces will set the tone for a festive and memorable experience. When you spend $5,000, you can choose 2 rewards, Spend $8,000 and choose 3 rewards, Spend $10,000 and choose 4 rewards. Rewards include, Double Marriott Bonvoy Points, Chef's choice of two complimentary appetizer trays during your reception or cocktail hour, 1 complimentary guest room per 20 rooms utilized, 1 complimentary suite upgrade per 20 guest rooms utilized, 3% credit to the master on actualized guest room revenue or 10% off in-stock a/v equipment rental. Reserve your experience today by calling 202-939-4225 or email sales@thevenembassyrow.com with your request.

NEW YEAR'S DAY BRUNCH AT FRED & STILLA

Ring in 2023 in good taste at Fred & Stilla with a menu crafted by Chef Sanya Phouthakhanty. Guests can enjoy a variety of comfort classics such as Chicken and Waffles as well as healthy options with a toasted spread station, seasonal fruit, assorted juice, coffee, and tea all at $55 per person, Bottomless Mimosa or Bloody Mary for $25 per person (2 hour limit) (does not include tax and gratuity).

