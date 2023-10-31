Health is Another Form of Wealth

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Imagine neglecting your car and then wondering why you are broken down on the side of the road. Is it the engine burning up? Or the transmission? Or perhaps the radiator over heated? Or did a tire blow? Neglect leads to all sorts of problems where a little maintenance might reduce the risk.

Health is the state of being free from illness or injury; and a person's mental or physical condition. Wealth is the abundance of valuable possessions or money.

So let's look at the abundance of valuable possessions regarding our health. Perhaps the first one might be mental acuity, the sharpness or keenness of thought, vision or hearing. When one has well functioning senses, we make better decisions, we can navigate through our world of information to our own betterment.

Next we might want to decide the best "doctors" to use: I recommend Dr Sunshine (Outdoors), Dr Exercise, Dr Nutrition/Fasting, Dr Rest/Sleep, Dr Pray/Meditate, and Dr Laughter. I'm sure we could expand this list, however let's just start here.

Sunshine is the life force of our planet, without it our beautiful earth wouldn't thrive, so think of your body in the same way. Especially enjoy the early morning or late afternoon rays since they are more gentle on our system. Spend time in the outdoors, basking, walking or vigorous activity, but enjoy the outdoors for this nurtures more than just our body.

Dr Exercise might share an office with Dr Sunshine, maybe, maybe not. However find some form of exercise to enjoy for your entire lifetime, incorporate into your daily routine at least 3 or 4 days each week. It might be as vigorous as mountain biking or basketball, or more calming such as yoga or the 5 Tibetan Rites. Be sure to stretch and challenge your system, which increases energy, stamina and physical capability.

Our next doctor is Dr Nutrition/Fasting. It is important to include life enhancing foods and eliminate those that do not promote well being. Mostly eliminate foods that are over processed, modified or engineered beyond what nature provides. I think that there are many beneficial ways to eat, so explore the varieties of programs and select those that increase your well being.

We might call Dr Rest/Sleep our Dr Rejuvenation, for sleeping is a time that many cellular activities are busy replacing cells, building cells and cleaning up the chaos of our daily living. Prepare your sleeping space to nurture restful sleep, remove the electronics, make the room dark and snuggle into a bed that comforts and supports this important "activity". Also, whenever possible, take a nap of any length. This is a mini reboot opportunity to refresh as well.

Dr Pray/Meditate is the physician that understands the importance of quieting our mind, reflecting within and allowing your connection to your higher power. My personal definition of prayer is talking to my higher power, whether it be God, or Holy Spirit, whatever name you find comfort and guidance. Meditation is the time I spend listening to that Higher Power, such as "Speak Lord, thy servant heareth!" It is a time of quiet opening to Omniscience. A daily 15 minutes practice has become a way of life that brings peace, understanding and clarity into my life and the lives of many others.

The last doctor on our list is Dr Laughter for joy is the sweetness of life. No matter what we face, or the challenges we encounter, one can seek out joy. This need not be deep overzealous belly laughter, and it can be. It can be the observation of two children playing, or a cartoon that evokes a smile. Select an activity that brings you joy, such as gardening, or playing cards with friends. Find joy in the little things, and the big things too. Find joy.

I'm sure you will find other "doctors" to put on your list. The six on mine are wonderful starting points for maintenance of our body, mind, and spirit. Employ it daily whenever possible. When this type of approach is used, the body's reserves of nutrition, energy, and immune function are engaged. While something can go wrong, illness could happen, the reserves have a greater capability of carrying us through to well being.