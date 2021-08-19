Thursday, August 19, 2021

What: Heart Health Facts in a Pandemic World

Host: Dr. Maria Sulindro

Guest: Dr. Stephen Sinatra, MD, FACC

When: August 19, 2021

Time: 8 PM ET, 5 PM PT

Where: Online

Are you concerned about your heart health, blood pressure and your energy as the world is consumed with a changing health dynamic? Tune in and listen to the the expert and get your questions answered as Dr. Stephen Sinatra has a very engaging conversation with Dr. Maria about your most important assest, your heart.

Dr. Maria will be interviewing world-renowned cardiologist, Dr. Stephen Sinatra, who will be sharing some important facts we should know about heart health and its link to many epigenetic effects.

Dr. Maria has has the privilege to listen to his lectures in numerous Anti-Aging conferences Dr. Stephen Sinatra is a board-certified cardiologist and specializes in treating cardiovascular diseases with an integrative approach. He is one of the first cardiologists to recognize the healing power of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) - which sparks energy production in every cell of your body.

Dr. Sinatra has written many books: "Reversing Heart Disease Now", "The Great Cholesterol Myth", and Dr. Maria's favorite, "Earthing: The Most Important Health Discovery Ever?". He has been invited many times to educate nutritionists and has made several media appearances such as The Dr. Oz Show, MSNBC, and The Today Show to name a few.

