Got small conference attendance? Here’s some tips!

"I don't mind that it's a small crowd tonight. It's just that if you showed up at your job and there were only 4 people there, wouldn't you think you missed a holiday or something?" That was Keynote Speaker and Comedian Jan McInnis's opening line back when she worked comedy clubs and the crowds were "intimate" – a comedy term for crappy turnout. "Don't get mad at the people who DID show up, have fun with them," McInnis quips.



Are you getting fewer crowds to your event? McInnis shares a few quick tips to make the people who DO attend your event feel special. Maybe one will work for your event.



--Don't keep bringing it up that the crowd is small. It makes the people who are there feel like they made a crappy decision. We all know it's a light turnout. Acknowledge it once (such as the joke above) and move on.



--Don't heap discount upon discount. The downfall of many comedy clubs was when they started "papering the room" - offering anyone free admission. You de-value the event and end up getting an audience of people who are available versus people who are actually interested. Plus you've set a terrible bar for next year's pricing.



--Do make the event MORE intimate. McInnis shares the following story: "I only worked with comedian Mark Maron ( @markmaron ) once - we were at the Comedy Cafe in Washington, DC, and it was the last weekend the club was open - so they spent ZERO on advertising. That Saturday night, TWO people showed up. When Mark took to the stage, he invited me up (I was emceeing), and we sat and talked comedy stories for over an hour with them. I guarantee that couple had a more fun, memorable experience."

What can you offer to a small group that you can't with a bigger one? 1-on-1 with speakers, car rides to the airport with the executive board to chat personally, lobster instead of chicken?



--Do find out how they were able to attend. One group she worked for realized that their attendees had to ask their bosses for approval to attend. So the group wrote a brochure aimed at their bosses, not the attendees . . .the potential attendee could just hand it to their boss to explain the benefits.



Get the people who show up have an experience they'll talk about . . . and make the rest jealous!!!

About Jan McInnis

Jan McInnis is a noted comedian, keynote speaker, author, and Master of Ceremonies. She has worked with thousands of associations, corporations, and businesses across North America. She was featured in the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and The Washington Post, and is the author of two books, namely "Convention Comedian- Stories and Wisdom from Two Decades of Chicken Dinners and Comedy Clubs" and "Finding the Funny Fast- How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers, and Crowds." McInnis is also an accomplished comedy writer who has written for many people, places, and events including the Tonight Show monologue with Jay Leno.