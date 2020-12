Golfing, Cops, and Comedy Podcast episode

Golfing, cops, and comedy usually don't mix, unless you lived in Jan McInnis's neighborhood. The place where she called home when she first moved to LA was pretty dicey, and full of cops. In her podcast this week she tells a quick story about her run in with the law when all she wanted to do was golf.

"The neighborhood was a little tough, but it saved me in more ways than one, so looking back, I guess I'm glad I lived there," quips McInnis.

If you want to feel better about where you live, listen to this week's podcast. Her podcast is titled Comedian Stories: Tales From the Road in Under 5 Minutes. It's produced every Thursday, McInnis is a comedian, comedy writer, and keynote speaker.