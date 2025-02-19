Going into your own business? Pay attention to these things 7 things!

Go out on your own, but be strategic!

Thinking about going solo in business? Comedian and keynote speaker Jan McInnis has spent decades thriving in one of the toughest industries—comedy, entertainment, and speaking. While she's not a household name, she has built a successful, full-time career and is now sharing the hard-earned lessons she wishes she had known from the start.

"These insights apply to ANY business," says McInnis. "Whether you're in technology or tourism, you should pay attention to these 7 things."

Here are 7 crucial lessons every aspiring business owner should take to heart:

1. Never. Stop. Marketing.

Marketing should be your top priority—in both time and budget.

McInnis learned this the hard way. In 2008, she booked 44 events with one client - plus many other gigs— so she didn't have to market that year.

When the recession hit, she had to start from scratch, cold. It was TOUGH. Never hand over full control of the wheel.

2. Invest in the Right Tools—No Matter the Cost

From software to office supplies, cutting corners costs more in the long run.

McInnis started touring comedy clubs in an unreliable car because she didn't think she could afford a new one. Turns out, driving 50,000+ miles a year doesn't make an unreliable car more reliable. "Standing on the Ohio turnpike at 9 PM holding jumper cables was not my best moment," she jokes.

3. Keep Your Eyes Open for Unexpected Opportunities

Business opportunities don't always look the way you expect them to.

"When people hear "comedian," they think comedy clubs—so did I." McInnis notes. "But before I quit my day job, I put on a conference for CEOs of optics companies (think Hubble Telescope, not eyeglasses). I booked the Capitol Steps comedy troupe, and it killed."

That made her realize: comedy isn't just for clubs—it works at corporate events, too. And she eventually worked her way into that. THEN, after the recession, a potential client said to her, "We want humor, but we need a message." That shifted her from corporate comedy to keynotes.

"Now, I make a living doing something I didn't even know existed—because I kept my options open and didn't stay narrowly focused on what we all think of about comedians," McInnis said.

4. Have a Backup

Instead of a safety net, build multiple income streams that align with your strengths.

While performing comedy, McInnis sold jokes to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, wrote for radio prep services, sold jokes to greeting cards, and cartoon strips, and even ghostwrote jokes for other speakers. "Most of my energy went into my main business," she says, "but those side gigs kept me afloat when needed."

5. Vet Your Coaches

There's no shortage of coaches, courses, and consultants eager to take your money. Do your homework. "I see people teaching others how to book keynote speeches when they don't even book keynotes themselves," McInnis warns. "They may know the tools you need to be a keynote speaker, and they can teach that, but if they're not actively booking keynotes, they should not be coaching you on that." She warns that you should do your research and confirm that the coach has done A LOT of what they are coaching and that they've done it successfully.

6. Don't Give Up on Finding Good Help

Running a business solo is exhausting. But finding reliable help takes trial and error.

McInnis went through multiple virtual assistants—including one who ghosted her after receiving a shipment of her office supplies—before finding the right person. "It took time, but I knew I couldn't grow without help," she says.

7. Be Naïve—in a Good Way

Ask questions. Reach out to people who seem out of reach. McInnis shares a story about her father, a publishing CEO, who once received a call from a college student asking for a law book his company published. Impressed by the student's ability to get through the layers in the company to get to her dad, he gave the student the entire law series for free. "Curiosity and guts open doors," McInnis says. "Don't overanalyze everything—sometimes just go for it."

About Jan McInnis

Jan McInnis is a comedian, keynote speaker, and author known for her hilarious and insightful keynotes on change, resilience, and humor in business. With over 25 years of experience, she has performed for thousands of organizations nationwide. Her popular keynote, "Finding the Funny in Change," helps businesses navigate uncertainty with humor.