Global Speaker Networking Event

Scenario: A meeting planner contacts you to speak at an event. However, you aren't available on that date because you've already been booked. The meeting planner then asks you for a recommendation.

Question: Who will you refer?

Answer: A colleague you know, like and trust.

Growing your network of speaker-friends exponentially increases your chances of being the person others refer to meeting planners when they can't speak at an event.

Getting to know other speakers is a critical piece of building a highly successful speaking business.

Since January Aidan Crawford and Ed Rigsbee have co-hosted a number of Global Networking Events for Professional Speakers. Since that time, they've helped hundreds of speakers make new personal connections with colleagues from around the world.

This has led to opportunities!

"The networking session offered by Aidan Crawford and Ed Rigsbee was, without exaggeration, the best designed networking event I've ever attended, whether in person or virtual. I continue to keep in touch with contacts I made through the session and have made further contacts from those contacts.

As a direct result of the program, I collaborated on the development of an ethics course for association executives. Within five days of offering our course, over 30 association executives had registered, putting my name and content in front of association executives across North America and helping boost my reputation as an industry expert."

Do you want to find more opportunities by building a stronger network?

Of course you do.

Our next event is scheduled for May 28th @ 12pm ET

